Lorina Launches New Organic Lemonade Line

NEW YORK– Lorina, the original French lemonade, has announced the release of a new line of organic products. Using cane sugar, the new formulation is USDA organic, free of artificial flavors and preservatives; and has twenty percent less sugar in five refreshing flavors.

As it expands its distribution in the United States, with a focus on New York and Los Angeles, Lorina developed a formula designed to appeal to a wellness conscious American audience. The new line of sparkling lemonade is formulated with organic cane sugar and natural flavors. The formulation was updated from all-natural beet sugar to all-natural cane sugar, allowing for a twenty percent reduction in sugar than its previous range of product.

Founded in France in 1895 by Victor Geyer, Lorina is rooted in French history and carefully crafted using a time-honored secret family recipe. Geyer began making and bottling the lemonade in the village of Munster to quench the thirst of hard-working villagers. The product is still made there today, nearly 125 years later.

The artisan crafted, authentic French lemonade comes in an iconic, etched glass bottle with an old-fashioned mechanical top, the key to maintaining the beverage’s effervescence. The product is available in the U.S. in five refreshing flavors and three sizes at select retailers nationwide:

Authentic French Lemonade: the original slightly sour, yet sweet recipe with the natural essence of lemon. Available in the 24.5 fl oz mechanical top glass bottle, an 11.1 fl oz single serve glass bottle and a 6.8 fl oz glass bottle.