MediDate Coffee Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Ginger Shots

LOS ANGELES— MediDate Coffee has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Ginger Shots Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Ginger Shots will have the exclusive rights to produce and distribute MediDate RTD worldwide. MediDate will be featured at Expo West in the North Hall, booth N642, from March 6-8.

“Ginger Shots (Tulua) is very experienced in the promotion, distribution, sale of products similar to MediDate’s Ready-To-Drink beverages and we cannot be more excited to see how well MediDate will do in the United States,” stated Laith Alkhawaja, CEO of MediDate Coffee.

About MediDate Coffee

A Mediterranean staple for centuries, new MediDate Coffee is unlike any other ‘coffee’ drink you have likely ever experienced– or ever will. Made entirely from antioxidant and protein-rich ground date seeds, pure and brilliantly created to offer a calming, cleansing, high fiber, caffeine-free ‘coffee’, great for optimal bone and heart health.

About Ginger Shots (Tulua)

Ginger Shots, Inc, now doing business as Tulua, is a privately-held company that produces and sells a wide range of wellness shots, and now ready-to-drink beverages. All of their products are produced, bottled and labeled in their state-of-the-art facility in Huntington Beach, California. Tulua is dedicated to developing lines of organic and natural wellness products with simple, straightforward ingredients and functional benefits. The company originally began under the name Ginger Shots, Inc, and has been rebranding under the Tulua brand in an effort to expand their offerings.