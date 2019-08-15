MINGLE Mocktails Launches Blood Orange Elderflower Flavor

PHILADELPHIA— MINGLE Mocktails, the Philadelphia based line of zero-proof ready to drink beverages, launches its newest flavor, Blood Orange Elderflower. The latest line extension of this growing handcrafted brand, the new Blood Orange Elderflower is another delicious solution to elevated drinking that can be enjoyed on its own as a mocktail or paired with a favorite spirit for a flawless and effortlessly made cocktail. Offering fresh notes of citrus with a delicate balance of elderflower, the Blood Orange Elderflower is a sparkling, light and refreshing choice for an inclusive drinking experience.

Founder Laura Taylor created MINGLE Mocktails in January 2018, after she decided to stop drinking alcohol herself, and realized how few options there were for premium zero-proof mocktails at social functions. Laura set out to create MINGLE to offer a refreshing alternative to alcoholic beverages as well as become the easy go-to mixer for effortless cocktail creations so that everyone could feel involved at gatherings and join in on the fun. The first expression to be launched was the flagship Cranberry Cosmo, followed by Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Moscow Mule and now the newest launch, Blood Orange Elderflower.

“Inspired by my own journey of losing the booze, my mission is to make drinking occasions fun for everyone by providing a new choice that non-drinkers can also enjoy their way,” said Laura Taylor. “With Mingle, I can enjoy an upscale mocktail and feel part of the party because I’m no longer left out of the fun. My latest flavor the Blood Orange Elderflower is a vibrant and crisp mocktail that offers a whole new level of flavors and options for both non-drinkers and those who consume socially.”

Like all of the products within the portfolio, the Blood Orange Elderflower MINGLE Mocktail is gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO, kosher-certified and contains only 40 calories per 8-ounce serving. Every MINGLE flavor is handcrafted with real fruit juices, organic cane sugar and curated botanical blends, giving each its unique twist, with something for all types of palates, occasions and lifestyles. Effervescent, uplifting, bright and crisp, MINGLE Mocktails are the answer to consumers’ growing need for a premium zero proof beverage that elevates the experience and allows all to join in on the festivities.

MINGLE Mocktails 750ml bottles are $8.99-$9.99 each and available nationally online at Amazon, igourmet.com, and directly at minglemocktails.com. North East grocers and retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Carlinos Markets, and soon Acme, Kings, Balducci’s and Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Spirits Stores, as well as restaurants and liquor stores in Philadelphia and along the Jersey Shore and Long Island are also carrying Mingle variations.