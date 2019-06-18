Mingle Mocktails Launches Blood Orange Elderflower Mocktail

PHILADELPHIA— Mingle Mocktails will launch its newest flavor at the Summer Fancy Food Show (Booth #5841) expanding its line of zero-proof, ready-to-drink beverages that can be enjoyed either as a mocktail or paired with a favorite spirit. The new Blood Orange Elderflower flavor is a sparkling, citrusy beverage with delicate floral notes of elderflower. Other Mingle flavors include Cranberry Cosmo, Moscow Mule, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini and Melon Mojito, all offering health-conscious consumers an inclusive way to choose upscale booze-free beverages that are as enticing as any cocktail.

According to a March 2019 report from the International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR): “The rise in mindful drinking, along with health and wellness, is a trend that is here to stay. The recent ‘Dry January’ movement is a sign that health and wellness trends are gaining traction across the world.” In addition to the trend of people abstaining from alcohol for a specific period, about 30 percent of Americans do not drink at all, according to the National Epidemiological Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC). When Mingle founder Laura Taylor decided to stop drinking alcohol herself, she realized how few zero-proof options there were for her at work and social functions. She created Mingle Mocktails to fill the beverage gap and give any host festive options for drinkers and non-drinkers alike to foster fun and social connection for everyone.

“Inspired by my own journey of losing the booze, my mission is to make drinking occasions fun for everyone by providing a new choice that non-drinkers can enjoy their way. With Mingle, I can enjoy an upscale mocktail and feel part of the party because I’m no longer left out of the fun,” said Taylor.

Mingle Mocktails are gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO, kosher-certified and contain only 40 calories per 8 oz. serving. The 750-milliliter bottles are $9.99 each and are available at Amazon, igourmet.com, and direct at minglemocktails.com. They will be available for sampling at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York at booth #5841. Laura Taylor will also host a special Happy Hour at the Mingle Mocktails booth from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24 at the show, serving all five flavors either as a mocktail or with spirits.

About Mingle Sparkling Mocktails

Philadelphia-based Mingle Mocktails creates an uplifting, low-calorie premium beverage experience. Mingle makes drinking occasions fun for everyone by providing a new choice for non-drinkers and social drinkers to enjoy as a mocktail or light mixer. Mingle offers five lightly sparkling flavors – Cranberry Cosmo, Moscow Mule, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Melon Mojito and Blood Orange Elderflower – all handcrafted with natural and organic ingredients and served in 750 milliliter glass re-sealable bottles. For more information visit minglemocktails.com, Facebook and Instagram.