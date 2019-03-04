Morning Recovery Creators Announce Launch of More Labs and Product Relaunch

LOS ANGELES— Validated by the smash success of their first product and an $8 million Series A round in April 2018, the parent company behind liver-boosting supplement Morning Recovery — led by ex-Tesla engineer Sisun Lee and his research partners at USC — is rebranding to More Labs.

Backed by new retail partners such as 7/11, Urban Outfitters and Tao Group, Lee’s ambition is to scale More Labs into a biohacking beverage company that defies conventional product categories. More Labs has hired a chief scientist with former FDA experience and will be extending its innovation pipeline to areas like stress, focus, sleep and beyond.

“More Labs is about helping people combat modern-day stressors, enhancing their productivity and focusing on products that actually work to help people be at their best,” said Lee. “We listen closely to our customers, and challenge ourselves to build products that make a difference that people will feel.”

The launch of More Labs includes a reboot of its cult favorite Morning Recovery. It also introduces a sugar-free formula for the first time, due to popular customer demand. Both formulas feature a new look and significant upgrades, including patent-pending encapsulation technology for its hero liver-boosting ingredient DHM, as well as improved efficacy, taste and natural flavors. The new packaging is also a shift away from glass towards a custom plastic bottle, but preserves the signature gold cap and blue colors from Morning Recovery’s viral Indiegogo campaign in July 2017. With this launch, More Labs is the first company in the food space to use an bio-based plastic bottle with an aluminum cap.

With an upcoming debut of an entirely new beverage later this year and an expanded retail team, More Labs is moving quickly to respond to customer demand for products that work and fit seamlessly into their lifestyles.

Key Facts about More Labs

First to use aluminum cap with plastic bottle

Developed patent-pending technology to improve solubility of DHM (liver superhero ingredient)

More than two million bottles of Morning Recovery sold worldwide with over 130,000 customers

Donated $230,000 to fund research at USC School of Pharmacy

Morning Recovery Original and Sugar Free are now available for purchase at www.morelabs.com.