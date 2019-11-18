Mother Kombucha Now Available In Publix Supermarkets Across Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Fans of Florida’s fastest growing kombucha brand can now find Mother Kombucha at Publix Supermarkets statewide. Building upon a successful launch in their southwest Florida stores, Publix has expanded the brand across the state to over 840 locations.

“We are thrilled with how our low sugar, low calorie kombucha has been received with west coast Florida Publix customers and we’re excited with this opportunity to introduce five of our alluring, adaptogen-infused flavors to an even wider audience across the Sunshine State,” said Tonya Donati, Founder and managing partner of Mother Kombucha. “At just 35 calories or less per 12 ounce bottle, our craft brewed kombucha has found loyal fans looking for a festive choice for replacing sugary sodas and alcohol. Because we focus on creating balanced flavors that pair perfectly with food, they’re discovering that making that switch can be a pleasure and not a sacrifice.”

The following Mother Kombucha flavors are now available at Florida Publix Supermarkets:

Blue Rose – Blueberry, Elderberry and Hibiscus with Rooibos

Hopped Passion Fruit – Cascade Hops and Passion Fruit with Amla

The Trop – Pineapple and Coconut with Saw Palmetto

Lavender Mojito – Lavender, Lime and Mint

Turmeric Ginger Lemonade – Turmeric, Ginger, Lemongrass and Lemon Myrtle

About Mother Kombucha

Mother Kombucha brews in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida and is a WBENC Women Owned business. Mother offers eight craft-brewed bottled flavors and ten draft flavors, all of which are certified organic, vegan and kosher. Currently available in over 1,500 locations across Florida, the Southeast and New York. Winner of Creative Loafing’s “Best Kombucha” in 2019 and honored by GrowFL as a “Company to Watch”, Mother Kombucha was recently named Small Business of the Week by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Mother Kombucha composts 100% of all food waste with local community gardens and offers workshops in home brewing to promote their belief that everyone should have access to kombucha. To locate the nearest retailer please visit motherkombucha.com/stores.