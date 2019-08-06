Mountain Culture Kombucha Launches New Glass Bottle Design from Ardagh Group

WHITE HALL, Va.— Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a division of Ardagh Group, partnered with Mountain Culture Kombucha to introduce a new 12 oz. glass bottle design for its kombucha, which features a convenient, twist-off cap.

In the non-alcoholic craft beverage world, easily resealable 12 oz. clear bottles are the most popular. In an effort to differentiate its products, Mountain Culture Kombucha chose to package its product in a 12 oz. glass amber bottle that would offer UV protection for the live organisms within the kombucha.

“Connecting with Ardagh Group, and their willingness to produce the exact bottle we have been searching for during the better part of a decade, has been a game changer for us,” said Peter Roderick, owner of Mountain Culture Kombucha. “From initial conversations all the way through delivery of the final product, we have never had a better experience working with a new supplier. We look forward to working with Ardagh Group for years to come.”

Nearly 33% of new beverage launches tracked by Mintel GNPD in 2017-2018 featured new packaging, focusing on a more streamlined look using bold graphics, simplified information and prominent visual components. According to Mintel’s Beverage Packaging Trends 2019 report, glass bottles are still widely used and stand out for their strong association with more premium offerings. Furthermore, around one in five U.S. beverage consumers say they have paid more for a beverage product because they liked the packaging format (e.g., material) (20%) and the packaging design (e.g., artwork) (17%).

“At Ardagh Group, we understand the importance of packaging design,” said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer of Ardagh Group’s North American Glass division. “Using options from our extensive product portfolio, this bottle represents a perfect package solution for kombucha products.”

This new, 100 percent and endlessly recyclable bottle is available for purchase in Ardagh Group’s stock catalog. Later this year, Ardagh Group will expand its product portfolio for the kombucha market by adding three additional glass bottle designs in a variety of sizes to its stock bottle catalog.

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beverage market with capabilities and resources to grow with brands every step of the way. For glass bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, contact Ardagh Group directly at 636-299-5495 (Central), 856-455-2137 (East), 707-200-9350 (West) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.