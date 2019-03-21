Napa Hills Launches Sparkling Water with Red Wine Antioxidants

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Moderate consumption of red wine has long been considered heart-healthy. Research shows that a polyphenol called resveratrol, found in red wine, reduces inflammation, provides cardiovascular benefits and has anti-aging properties. These benefits are offset by the damaging effects of excessive alcohol consumption, as reported in a recent study published in The Lancet. Beverage innovator Napa Hills has a refreshing solution, and is launching the world’s first sparkling waters that deliver the antioxidants of red wine, without alcohol, sugar or calories.

Napa Hills has been gathering attention since the debut of its first ‘vineyard enriched’ waters in 2017. In Anaheim this week for the 2019 Natural Foods Expo West, the company will add some sparkle to the functional beverage category.

“The response to our original heart-healthy waters has been fantastic. Consumers have also been asking for a sparkling version to accompany meals and entertaining,” said Napa Hills founder Ellona Jarvis. “Our new naturally flavored sparkling waters are fortified with red wine’s antioxidants. They’re delicious, unsweetened, and preservative free.”

Packaged in 375ml and 750ml glass bottles, Napa Hills Sparkling Waters will be available in the brand’s signature Cherry Rosé, Peach Grigio, Lemon Chardonnay and Pinot Berry flavors.

“Our new sparkling waters make a beautiful and refreshing addition to any table,” said Jarvis. “They also provide restaurants with a sophisticated hydration alternative. Each of our fruit flavors is designed to pair well with your favorite foods.” Sugar free Napa Hills is Paleo, Keto and kid-friendly.

Plant-Based Innovation From Vine to Table

Growing up in one of the world’s oldest winemaking regions, Jarvis was intrigued by the healthy components of wine, and determined to deliver them without alcohol. She spent four years working with bio-science, winemaking and beverage-production experts in the U.S. to develop VitaRes, the revolutionary bio-available antioxidant blend in Napa Hills Water. In addition to red wine extract and grape skin extract, VitaRes contains resveratrol, the naturally-occurring antioxidant in red wine which has been extensively studied for its anti-inflammatory, anti-aging and cardiovascular benefits. A serving of Napa Hills Sparkling Water delivers more than 10 times the resveratrol found in a glass of red wine. Napa Hills Waters are the world’s first ‘vineyard enriched’ water beverages. Napa Hills uses sustainably-sourced ingredients and provides an upcycling path for the by-products and environmental impact of the winemaking industry.