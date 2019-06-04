Nestlé Nesquik Partners with Football Star DK Metcalf for #KeepOnChuggin Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va.— Nesquik officially has announced the brand’s partnership with Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf, who will star as the face of the Nesquik #KeepOnChuggin campaign. As a player and a person, Metcalf perfectly embodies the message of the new campaign, which aims to serve up motivation in a bottle.

As part of the campaign, Metcalf will star in a series of Nesquik digital ads and social media content to help motivate others to #KeepOnChuggin, because when you’re in the zone, the worst thing you can do is hit the pause button.

“It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Nesquik, you can even check my Instagram,” said Metcalf, the self-proclaimed strawberry milk connoisseur. “Strawberry Nesquik has always been a go-to for me whenever I need to fuel up for the next practice, the next workout or any obstacle in my way. I’ll definitely be reaching for a bottle to #KeepOnChuggin as I start this next chapter as a professional football player.”

Nesquik’s #KeepOnChuggin campaign is a rallying cry to keep pushing past your limits. It’s a kickstart – in a bottle – that says, “drink this and I better not see you stop pursuing your dreams until you get where you’re trying to go.” Nesquik embodies “chuggin’” in two ways. First, it’s packed with protein to help you keep pushing and break through boundaries. But it also comes in a wide mouth bottle and is made to be drunk cold. You don’t sip delicious Nesquik, you chug it.

“As a brand, we can’t think of anyone better to represent #KeepOnChuggin than DK. His work ethic, determination and relentless pursuit of his dreams is inspiring and mirrors the message of our latest campaign,” said Jany Xu, marketing manager for Nesquik. “We’ll be cheering for him proudly as he enters his first season of professional football.”

To find more information and videos, follow NESQUIK on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About NESQUIK

For more than 70 years, NESQUIK has been the #1 flavored milk fueling the journey of optimists of all ages by delivering products that are convenient, fun and offer delicious nourishment. NESQUIK delivers a variety of great-tasting flavors with a good source of protein from real milk and essential vitamins and minerals. Our chocolate products use responsibly sourced cocoa through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan. From ready-to-drink flavored milks to powder and syrups, NESQUIK offers a variety of flavors and formats, offering an effortless way to enjoy the goodness of milk that helps you to take on the day. For more information, please visit nesquik.com.

About Nestlé USA

Named among “The World’s Most Admired Food Companies” in Fortune magazine for twenty-two consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world’s largest food and beverage company. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.