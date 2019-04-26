New Moo Pods Creamer Tablets Launch

HONOLULU, Hawaii– Moooove over nasty little plastic cup of artificial white stuff or packet of mysterious powder, Moo Pods conveniently-packaged creamer tablets using real milk and no artificial ingredients are now available for the discerning tea and coffee lover, and have a shelf life of approximately 18 months.

While most creamers use a concoction of oil, sugar, thickeners and trans- Moo Pods is considered a “clean label” product, a term given to food-stuffs that are typically all-natural, organic, contain minimum ingredients, no preservatives and are minimally processed without the use of pesticides, hormones or antibiotics.

Each Moo Pods tablet, the equivalent of exactly one teaspoon of milk and one teaspoon of unprocessed sugar, contains just 10 calories. Options include both sweetened and unsweetened and the company will also feature a variety of flavors such as mint, cinnamon, coconut and vanilla.

The unique packaging and long shelf-life make Moo Pods ideal for use when camping, boating, traveling and for ready-to-eat meals since they are unaffected by temperature extremes and do not require refrigeration. Unlike many other creamers, they also work perfectly in both tea and coffee.

Moo Pods will showcase their products at the Hawaii Hotel & Restaurant Show to be held on Oahu on May 29 and 30, 2019 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

About Moo Pods Inc.

Moo Pods Inc., is a California-based company which specializes in the production of conveniently packaged, long shelf-life, non-refrigerated tea and coffee creamers in a variety of flavors, both sweetened and unsweetened. The company aims to make its products available through all conventional food and beverage outlets, airlines, hotel rooms, cruise ships and trains. For more information or to order online visit moopods.com.