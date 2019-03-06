Nuun Debuts Nuun Rest Line

SEATTLE– Today, Nuun debuts Nuun Rest, their latest Non-GMO and environmentally friendly hydration solution. The product is designed for restfulness and recovery and includes a magnesium, tart cherry and electrolyte blend that work together to support the body’s natural relaxation responses. Today’s active consumer is challenged with finding simple solutions that calm and repair their body and mind from both exercise and other stressors in life. Nuun Rest combines magnesium and tart cherry to aid in restoring the body’s natural state, reducing stress levels and inflammation, and improving muscle recovery. Nuun’s electrolyte-rich and hydrating effervescent tablets are an effective, convenient vehicle to deliver the benefits of Nuun Rest.

“The modern athlete and anyone seeking an active lifestyle are looking for products that perform well and are the best for their overall health. The wellness and sports nutrition worlds have converged,” said Kevin Rutherford, Nuun Hydration’s president and CEO. “I’m extremely proud of what the Nuun team has accomplished with Rest, creating a new category of recovery, focused on calming the body and mind, which we all can appreciate achieving more of throughout our busy lives.”

Magnesium is one of the body’s most widely used electrolytes responsible for over four hundred biochemical responses that help ensure your muscles and nerves are functioning properly. Research suggests magnesium aids the body in managing the added stress of exercise, and life in general. Due to the importance of magnesium for exercise function, magnesium losses are high among athletes. It has also has been reported upwards of 50 percent of the general population are deficient in magnesium. Nuun Rest includes 300 mg of fast absorbing magnesium to help restore the body’s natural resting state.

“The primary goals of exercise recovery are to allow the body to repair and heal itself, and these physiological gains are maximized when the body is less stressed and more calm,” added Vishal Patel, Nuun’s senior research and development manager. “Your muscles and nerves first have to be able to relax before your body is able to effectively absorb the work. There was a gap in the natural recovery market to support these mechanisms, and the innovation goal of Nuun Rest was to create an electrolyte and phytonutrient solution to aid in reducing this stress.”

Over the past several years, there has been a growing body of scientific and clinical research linking the benefits of consuming tart cherries to improved exercise recovery. Athletes and health enthusiasts alike have realized the anti-inflammatory properties of tart cherries. This response is due to the anthocyanins, the dark red pigment of the fruit. Tart cherries are also rich in the phytochemical melatonin and naturally have the ability to help your body produce more melatonin. When the brain releases this hormone, it is found to put the body in a more restful state and improve sleep. Nuun Rest contains over 200 mg of a specialized whole tart cherry extract powder.

Alongside a significant dose of magnesium and tart cherry powder, Nuun Rest includes the hydrating electrolytes sodium and potassium helping your body absorb the fluid and functional nutrients. Like all Nuun products, Nuun Rest is third party verified Non-GMO, Informed-Sport and Kosher, in addition to being vegan and gluten-free.

It is recommended to dissolve each tablet of Nuun Rest in four to six ounces of water, and to consume it during periods of relaxation and prior to going to sleep. The product is debuting with two flavors: Lemon Chamomile and Blackberry Vanilla. There are ten tablets per tube and the retail price is $6.99. Nuun Rest is available on Nuunlife.com and will be on the shelves nationally of retailers throughout the spring and summer including REI, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Whole Foods. The line is launching at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California March 7-9.