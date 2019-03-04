Nuun to Hydrate Three Million Athletes on Course in 2019

SEATTLE– This year, Nuun will hydrate over three million athletes on course across 700 mass participation events. Nuun’s 2019 event line-up includes major marathons and cycling festivals in the United States, Canada and across the world. In addition to the brand’s clean ingredient and environmentally friendly products, race directors are continuing to choose Nuun Hydration to support their events thanks to the education, energy and motivation that the brand brings on-site. The best-selling sports hydration brand in sports specialty and natural foods retail has aligned with strategic event partners that are truly connected to their core values, and support the health and success of their participants. Through such impactful partnerships, Nuun is delivering on its mission, “To Inspire More Movement,” at even more significant scale.

“2019 marks a pivotal moment for Nuun and the groundswell that has been created amongst the industry to serve the evolving needs of the active, health conscious consumer,” said Kevin Rutherford, Nuun Hydration’s president and CEO. “Due to the remarkable work between our event partners and field marketing team there is a high the likelihood that the next time you sign up for a running event in North America, Nuun will be on-site to hydrate your journey.”

Last year, Nuun was served at a record number of events. In 2019, Nuun will continue to hydrate and inspire athletes at an additional 30 percent more venues. As we head into this year’s peak race season, Nuun is thrilled to announce their sponsorships with the following event partners: Nuun will be on course at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, one of just five Gold Label IAAF marathons in North America. This partnership also includes all events across the Canada Running Series (CRS). The DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon has also chosen Nuun to support their athletes at its cities most significant running event of the year. We have also seen large iconic events such as the Tunnel Viaduct Run in Seattle, Washington and the Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth, Texas serving Nuun on-course to their respective active communities.

“We’re delighted to have Nuun join us as the official, healthy hydration sponsor across all of our Canada Running Series races and training runs in 2019,” added Alan Brookes, president of CRS and race director of the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. “Their values of clean product, clean sport and clean planet align perfectly with ours. We’re excited to partner with Nuun to strengthen our mission of building a healthier and more sustainable Canadian community. Together, with our 70,000 participants, and their families and friends, we can make a difference!”

Nuun’s flagship product, Nuun Sport, which was recently renovated for performance and experience, will be the primary on-course product available at 5K’s, 10K’s and Half-Marathons. The brand’s sports drink optimized for longer distance endurance events will be served on course at the Marathons. In addition to being vegan and gluten-free, Nuun products are third party certified Non-GMO, Informed-Sport and Kosher. Event directors continue to choose Nuun Hydration due to the brand’s priority to source clean ingredients, and support an overall clean sport community.

Major Events Supported by Nuun in 2019

United States

DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon

Cowtown Marathon

Ascension Seton Austin Marathon

Surf City Marathon

JetBlue Long Beach Marathon

Eversource Hartford Marathon

Ram Racing’s Hot Chocolate 15k/5K Series

BolderBOULDER

Tunnel Viaduct Run

TD Five Borough Bike Tour

RAGBRAI

Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland presented by Alaska Airlines

Canada

Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon and Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend

BMO Vancouver Marathon

Canada Army Run

lululemon athletica’s SeaWheeze Half Marathon

United Kingdom

Virgin Sport UK