O2 Expands Distribution to Whole Foods and Kroger Stores in 10 New States

COLUMBUS, Ohio– O2 Sports Recovery Drink has announced its expansion into select Kroger and Whole Foods Market stores in 10 new states, including Georgia, Michigan, Indiana, Alabama, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. These states join an expanded footprint in Ohio and Kentucky after successful pilots with both retailers. Tapping into new markets in both the top natural and top conventional grocery retailers in the country with an expanded 12-state footprint, O2 is poised for further growth into 2020.

“We believed from the beginning O2 would do well in grocery stores, and we are incredibly honored to expand with two of the top grocery companies in the world after our pilots with each,” said Dave Colina, CEO and founder of O2. “We’re excited to grow with Whole Foods and Kroger to allow our customers in other parts of the country to buy O2 at their local grocery store.”

Unlike any other sports drink available, O2 utilizes ingested oxygen, which assists in recovery post-workout. Intentionally non-carbonated, O2 is easily drinkable after any workout, from a high intensity interval training circuit to a hot yoga flow.

The new distribution will include three of O2’s four flavors, all of which are crisp, light and refreshingly not too sweet: Orange Mango, Grapefruit Ginger and Caffeine-Free Lemon Lime (exclusively available at Whole Foods). The fourth flavor, Caffeine-Free Blackberry Currant, is available for purchase online at drinko2.com and in select high end boutique gyms across the country.

The O2 portfolio is also Non-GMO Project Verified, low in sugar and available in caffeinated and caffeine-free flavors for recovery at any time of day. Orange Mango and Grapefruit Ginger flavors each contain 140 mg of natural caffeine derived from green coffee beans, providing a natural kick without the crash of synthetic caffeine.

O2 Sports Recovery Drink is now available in more than 50 Whole Foods Market and 400 Kroger stores, with additional retail availability to follow. It is also available online and in select CrossFit gyms. For more information, please visit drinko2.com.

About O2 Sports Recovery Drink

Created by a CrossFit trainer and a medical doctor, O2 is a revolutionary post-workout beverage blending seven times the oxygen of tap water with electrolytes to help the body process toxins and recover faster. Whether it’s high intensity training, indoor cycling, or yoga, O2 offers an easy way to incorporate the crucial act of recovery into any workout routine so athletes can feel refreshed and keep performing at their highest levels. More information is available at drinko2.com. Follow O2 via @drinko2recovery.