O2 Launches Oxygenated CBD Recovery Drink

COLUMBUS, Ohio– O2, makers of a revolutionary line of oxygenated post-workout recovery beverages, has announced it will debut its new line of CBD-enhanced beverages, O2+ Hemp CBD, at 2019 Natural Products Expo East booth #556. Available in two refreshing flavors, Pomegranate Guava and Caffeine-Free Peach Pear, O2+ Hemp CBD contains 10mgs of broad-spectrum hemp extract. Combining the benefits of CBD with the ingested oxygen, electrolytes, and non-carbonated taste O2 is known for, this new line is designed to help athletes accelerate their recovery, spending less time recuperating and more time taking on what’s next.

“We’re proud to launch the world’s first oxygenated CBD recovery sports drink and provide athletes everywhere a safe and meaningful way to easily tap the added recovery benefits of CBD,” said Dave Colina, CEO and founder of O2. “Our top athletes and our own team members are already seeing great benefits from using CBD, and now we’ve made it more accessible and convenient in a recovery drink different from anything else available today. O2+ Hemp CBD is another step toward our mission of helping to make recovery an easy part of a daily fitness routine.”

O2+ Hemp CBD is packed with 10mg broad-spectrum hemp extract, sourced from the hemp plant and therefore THC-free. Each can also contains seven times more oxygen than water and 50 percent more electrolytes than traditional sports drinks. Perfect to drink after any workout no matter the time of day, O2+ Hemp CBD contains no artificial flavors or ingredients and just 1g of organic sugar. Additionally, Pomegranate Guava contains 100mg of natural caffeine for a clean kick off energy without the crash.

O2+ Hemp CBD will be available online at drinko2.com in October for $3.99 per 12 oz. can. O2’s core line of Sports Recovery Drinks is available in more than 50 Whole Foods Market and 400 Kroger stores as well as online and in select CrossFit gyms. For more information, please visit drinko2.com.

About O2 Sports Recovery Drink

Developed by a physician and a CrossFit trainer, O2 is a revolutionary line of post-workout beverages, blending seven times the oxygen of tap water with electrolytes to help athletes accelerate their recovery. Whether it’s high intensity training, indoor cycling, or yoga, O2 offers a delicious and easy way to incorporate the crucial act of recovery into any workout routine. Anyone can train, but the best recover. More information is available at drinko2.com. Follow O2 via @drinko2recovery.