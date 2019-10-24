Odwalla Launches Odwalla Zero Sugar

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.— Odwalla is launching its most innovative product yet: Odwalla Zero Sugar.

Available for $3.49 per 12 fl. oz. bottle across retailers nationwide and online, Odwalla Zero Sugar is available in three bold and indulgent flavors – Dark Choco-Berry, Strawberries & Cream and Vanilla Matcha.

One of the first zero sugar smoothies to hit shelves, Odwalla Zero Sugar provides consumers with a good source of protein made with keto friendly ingredients. Each Odwalla Zero Sugar product is vegan and gluten free, containing 5 grams of plant protein, 3 grams of net carbs, 2 grams of MCT oil and 110 calories or less per bottle.

Product Line

Odwalla currently offers a full range of beverages, including 100% juice smoothies, 100% Orange Juice, proteins shakes and plant-based juice shots.

The Odwalla product line features over 20 flavorful and unique juice blends, including Original Superfood, Strawberry C Monster, Mango Tango, Chocolate Protein, Citrus C Monster, Strawberry Banana and Blueberry Protein.

In March, Odwalla launched Smoobucha, a one-of-a-kind beverage that blends the delicious taste of smoothies with pasteurized kombucha. Available in Apple & Greens, Berry & Ginger and Citrus & Guava, Odwalla Smoobucha is an innovative mix of fruits and vegetables, pasteurized kombucha, fiber and 500MM CFUs (Colony-forming units).

About Odwalla

Odwalla was launched in 1980 by three musicians selling fresh juices out of the back of their van. The brand’s artful blend of great-tasting fruits and vegetables, unique ingredients and surprising twists have earned Odwalla a loyal following, paving the way as an innovator within the smoothie category. The Coca-Cola Company acquired Odwalla in 2001, providing consumers with another delicious and nourishing beverage option within their product range.