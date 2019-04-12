OLEO Launches New CBD-Beverage Multi-Pack of Six

SEATTLE– OLEO, maker of the most delicious and bioaccessible CBD beverage supplements for an active lifestyle, is now selling its popular single-serving CBD drink mixes as a 6-pack for $19.99, providing the customer with even more bang for their buck. The new multi-pack of six, offered as flavor-specific bundles in all of OLEO’s refreshing options with the exception of the flavorless Original Mix, makes on-the-go recovery and hydration convenient any time of day.

Ideal for athletes, fitness fanatics and outdoor explorers, OLEO’s CBD products renew the body and revive the mind leading up to or after any activity where a significant amount of energy is being exerted. The powdered drink mixes dissolve quickly into cold water, creating a refreshing beverage that delivers the overall benefits of CBD. OLEO is the only CBD company using its own proprietary and patent-pending micro-encapsulation technology that converts pure CBD oil into a water-soluble powder known as OleoCBD, which offers double the bioaccessibility of regular CBD meaning higher true potency that can be absorbed by the body. The micro-encapsulation process additionally removes any bitter aftertaste, allowing both the flavored and non-flavored drink mixes to taste better than typical CBD tinctures. OLEO’s entire product line is 100 percent guaranteed THC-free, made in the USA and approved for use by the World Anti-Doping Agency along with other pure CBD products.

“We created OLEO to share and promote the many benefits of CBD with everyone leading an active lifestyle,” said Skyler Bissell, CEO of OLEO, Inc. “OLEO’s CBD beverage mixes make hydration and recovery as easy as mixing one of our delicious mixes into water, smoothies, or really whatever beverage you’re craving. We’ve had retailers and customers requesting a bigger multi-pack for well over a year, so we’re excited to be able to give the people what they want!”

The new six-packs are now available for purchase at OLEOLIFE.com in all three CBD Rooibos Extract TeaMixes (Raspberry, Passion Fruit and Tangerine) made from natural rooibos & black tea extract, as well as OLEO’s classic Coconut Mix that is naturally loaded with electrolytes, vitamins, minerals and made from real freeze-dried coconuts. For more information on OLEO, please visit: OLEOLIFE.com.

About OLEO

OLEO, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods company thoughtfully designing potent, water-soluble CBD products for the active lifestyle community. OLEO offers a collection of powdered beverages infused with their active ingredient OleoCBD, including a flavorless CBD powder called Original Mix. OleoCBD is created with a patent-pending Micro-Encapsulation technology that masks any bitter aftertaste and makes the CBD two-times more bioaccessible, leading to better absorption and longer lasting effects. OLEO is playing a tremendous role in the advancement of cannabinoid technology, testing standards and consumer product offerings, and helping to make the cannabinoid and hemp industry more trusted, beneficial and approachable for all.