Optimum Nutrition Enters Distribution Agreement with Kalil Bottling Company

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.— Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the world leader in sports nutrition and parent of powerhouse brand OPTIMUM NUTRITION has announced an agreement with Kalil Bottling Company to distribute ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES Sparkling Hydration Drink, expanding availability of the lightly carbonated, grab-and-go beverage for anytime energy. Since its debut, ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES has earned distribution in convenience store chains nationwide and this year was awarded “Best New Product” in the “Packaged Beverages – Energy Drinks” category by Convenience Store News.

“Our new agreement makes it easier for consumers to access delicious, high quality performance nutrition offerings in grocery and convenience stores and advances our goal of product accessibility for anyone interested in a wellness lifestyle,” said Sara Teeter, director of brand marketing for ON.

ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES is a refreshing, lightly carbonated beverage available in eight fruit flavors. It offers a combination of 100 mg of caffeine derived from natural sources like green tea and green coffee bean extract, five grams of amino acids and electrolytes to support energy, focus, performance and endurance. Each sleek, 12-ounce can is less than five calories and contains zero sugars and no artificial colors.

“The ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES product line provides a point of difference and is a perfect complement to our already robust line-up of performance beverages,” said John Kalil, president of Kalil Bottling.

“OPTIMUM NUTRITION is a powerful brand, and we are rapidly generating excitement for AMIN.O. ENERGY throughout the marketplace; we anticipate great success as we create value for our retailers by helping them capture the significant performance energy category growth” added Ray Wheeler, vice president of marketing at Kalil.

“ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES has delivered impressive sales per distribution point in the U.S. convenience channel over the past year,” said Jean Terminiello, North American director of immediate consumption for Glanbia. “This agreement allows Kalil Bottling Company and ON to seize the enormous performance energy growth opportunity by expanding AMIN.O. ENERGY availability throughout the market. We are proud to work with the ‘Good Guys’ at Kalil and to join their powerful portfolio of beverage brands. It’s game ON!”

Kalil Bottling services accounts in all traditional channels of trade operating out of four locations across the Southwest with the support of more than 700 employees. Their 70+ year proven track record of building brands with superior customer service will expand OPTIMUM NUTRITION ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES presence in the Southwestern U.S. market. Family owned & operated, Kalil Bottling Company is recognized as one of the premier distributors in the United States.

OPTIMUM NUTRITION products currently are available in more than 10,000 convenience store retailers including QuikTrip, 7-Eleven, Speedway and many regional, independent outlets. For more information on the ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES Sparkling Hydration Drink from ON and other ON products, visit optimumnutrition.com. Distributors or retailers interested in carrying ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES may contact jbauer@glanbia.com.

About Kalil Bottling Company

Kalil Bottling has been building brands for more than 70 years. In 1948, Fred Kalil and his father, Frank, founded Kalil Bottling Co. in Tucson, Arizona. The original building was on 5th Street and Frank and his wife lived in the house next door, their kitchen serving as the original syrup mixing room. 71 years later, Kalil Bottling operates out of four locations across the southwest, with the support of more than 700 employees, 3rd and 4th generation family members, and a large truck and vehicle fleet. Today, Kalil Bottling distributes in a day what was once a months’ worth of business for the Good Guys at Kalil.

They service accounts in all channels of trade throughout the Southwest. Their portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world including 7UP, bai, Squirt, BODYARMOR, RC Cola, Canada Dry, Snapple, CORE Hydration + Organic, Calypso Lemonades, Clamato, AriZona Tea, A&W Root Beer, Sunkist, Deja Blue Water, Alkaline88 Water, Big Red, Vernors, Diet Rite, Yoohoo, Cactus Cooler and more.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition and OPTIMUM NUTRITION

OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand’s GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ is universally recognized as one of the world’s best-selling whey protein powder products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world.

For More Information

optimumnutrition.com