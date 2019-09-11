ORAL I.V. Launches in 120 Military Based GNC Stores

LADERA RANCH, Calif. — ORAL I.V., Inc. the creator of the only all-natural, sugar-free, 2 oz. rapid hydration activator shot, further reinforces its position in the health and wellness market with its launch at GNC, a global health and wellness brand.

The product, was formulated to allow military Special Forces to stay hydrated during extreme conditions. This new venture with GNC advances ORAL I.V.’s mission to make hydration available and accessible to U.S. troops at 120 military based GNC locations.

While most hydration formulas attempt to replace large amounts of fluid and electrolytes, ORAL

I.V. is designed to aid the body’s utilization of water by rapidly activating its capacity to hydrate on a cellular level. Optimal hydration not only helps performance during physical activity, but can also alleviate muscle cramping and nausea associated with dehydration.

“This partnership allows us to support our American warriors who train and do battle in the harshest conditions on the planet. It’s insanely hot, shockingly arid, and completely unforgiving. If these brave men and women become dehydrated their bodies will fail them, and we’re not about to let that happen,” said Bob Jones, CEO of ORAL I.V., Inc. “Adding to that, is GNC’s commitment to provide their customers with innovative and premium products which has allowed them to maintain their foothold in the health and wellness industry. This makes them a valuable and strategic partner for ORAL I.V.”

“It was an easy choice to add ORAL I.V. to GNC’s product portfolio as the brand aligns seamlessly with GNC’s mission to motivate and support the desire to live well every day,” said Allen McClard, SVP & Chief Merchandising Officer of GNC. “We are thrilled to offer ORAL I.V. in our stores to allow our consumers and U.S. troops to rehydrate and reenergize throughout their everyday routines.”

For years, ORAL I.V. has been used by NFL athletes, NASCAR drivers, UFC fighters and thousands of elite competitors. Endorsed by health and fitness gurus like nutrition and performance advocate Ben Greenfield, ORAL I.V. has gained traction with an even broader audience as a daily hydration booster for everyone. Hydration has been proven to be important to overall optimal health, and consumers at-large are demanding healthier hydration products.

To find Oral I.V. at a GNC store near you, visit our store locator, Oraliv.com/store-locator.

About ORAL I.V., Inc.

In 2014, ORAL I.V. launched as a hydration company with a namesake product, effectively creating a new niche in all-natural rapid hydration. Because of its unique, proprietary formulation, free of caffeine, sugars, stimulants, and artificial ingredients, ORAL I.V. quickly gained momentum among professional athletes, the military, and wellness enthusiasts. ORAL I.V. is deeply committed to reshaping the way people understand their body’s hydration process and the link between optimal health and proper hydration. To learn more about ORAL I.V., visit oraliv.com or connect with us on social media @oraliv #oraliv

About GNC Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) – is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC’s diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries