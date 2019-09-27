People Moves: Chris Campbell Joins AccelFoods

Chris Campbell Joins AccelFoods

Former Chameleon Cold-Brew CEO and president Chris Campbell has joined venture capital fund AccelFoods as an operating partner. Campbell stepped down from the company he co-founded this summer, more than 18 months after Chameleon was acquired by Nestlé.

“I had a great run the past ten years with Chameleon and am thrilled to be joining AccelFoods as they have an incredible brand portfolio, network, and team,” Campbell told BevNET in an email. “In my new role as an Operating Partner, I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with the portfolio companies, applying my expertise to a new set of challenges and guiding multiple companies in an advisory capacity.

“On the personal note,” he continued, “I was drawn to working with AccelFoods because of their leadership. As a dad to a young daughter, working with a business that is owned and run by two strong women sets a great example for my daughter and what she can achieve.”

Campbell said he will work with portfolio brands to help identify short and long term growth potential. Founded in 2014, AccelFoods has invested heavily in startup food and beverage companies, including Aloe Gloe, Bonafide Provisions, Harmless Harvest, Koia, Mansi, Rethink, Roar, Tea Drops, and Wandering Bear.

“I am excited to be able to work with a variety of companies with different backgrounds and at different stages of growth,” he said. “My hope is that my experiences will be useful in helping others scale, grow, and most importantly, succeed.”

Sol-ti Appoints James Murray as COO

James Murray, former VP of brewing operations at craft beer maker Ballast Point Brewing Company, has joined Sol-ti as COO, the company announced last month. Murray is a shareholder in San Diego-based Sol-ti and has been an investor in the organic beverage company since 2016.

Speaking with BevNET this week, Sol-ti founder and CEO Ryne O’Donnell said Murray has focused on expanding production and improving the brand’s supply chain by securing secondary and tertiary suppliers to “meet national account demands.”

“James has always been in contact with me and very helpful,” O’Donnell said. “He saw an opportunity where our SuperShots line is taking off, our hemp extract product line is taking off, and our SuperAdes are a very steady six-figure per month line. He said ‘Wow, the base looks really good and we’re in a spot where Ballast Point was in their early growth days.’ He asked if there was an opportunity to come aboard and I always wanted him to come aboard so that worked out really well.”

Murray is Sol-ti’s first COO. Plant manager Yoshio Naranjo, who previously oversaw operations, will now report to Murray.

Jamie Schapiro Leaves Granny Squibb’s

Jamie Schapiro has resigned as CEO of organic iced tea maker Granny Squibb’s, effective October 4. In an email forwarded to BevNET, Schapiro said the Rhode Island-based company has expanded its team and achieved a growth run rate more than 2.5 times last year’s.

Schapiro began working with Granny Squibb’s as a management consultant through his firm Aperture. He was named interim CEO in April. In the email, Schapiro said he had planned to serve as CEO for a six-month term.

“The team has been very satisfied with my involvement since November, and it’s time for them to run the business,” Schapiro wrote. “It’s been a fruitful term as CEO, and I’m happy to depart with such great results. I’ll remain in close contact with all the managing partners and will continue to stay involved in the business as an advisor. The company is in a position for even greater success next year, and I’m happy to watch from the sidelines.”

Llanllyr SOURCE Preps Relaunch with New Board Appointees

Ahead of a global relaunch, premium spring water and mixer maker Llanllyr SOURCE announced in a press release this month that it has made three board level appointees, including COO for North America, Mike Rosenblatt; COO for Europe, Jo Lloyd-Davies; and global CMO Louis de Rohan.

“In an age of increasing responsibility when we are approaching a tipping point in accelerated growth for SOURCE, it is important to us that our team shares three core values: our passion for the responsible management of natural resources, our changemaker mindset, and our commitment to quality,” said interim CEO John Wallington in a press release. “We are pleased to welcome Mike, Jo and Louis to the SOURCE team and excited to shape the future of our brand together.”

Rosenblatt brings with him 25 years experience at PepsiCo where he held a number of general manager and strategy positions. Lloyd-Davies was previously an executive director at Cott Beverages where she oversaw corporate transactions as high as $1.25 billion. Since 2005, de Rohan has been a consultant with LDR Creative where he worked with brands including Fever-Tree, Bacardi, and Beam Suntory.

Nestlé Waters North America Names Vivek Bedi as CFO

Nestlé Waters North America has named Vivek Bedi as EVP and CFO, effective December 1, the company announced in a press release this week. Bedi has held various positions at Nestlé since 1996, most recently as the SVP of finance, control and investments with Nestlé Waters.

Bedi replaces outgoing EVP and CFO Bill Pearson, who will retire effective December 31.

“Bill has been an integral part of our company during his 23-year career here – a decade of which he spent as our Chief Financial Officer. Thanks to his guidance and leadership, Nestlé Waters North America stands well-positioned for growth,” said Nestlé Waters North America president and CEO Fernando Mercé. “He will certainly be missed – both personally and professionally.”