Pep Talk Expands Distribution

MINNEAPOLIS— Pep Talk, a naturally-flavored, naturally caffeinated sparkling water, continues to expand its retail footprint throughout the U.S. The brand is expanding into 100 HEB stores in Texas, and will be in UNFI Warehouse stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Pep Talk will also be found in all Fresh Market locations. The product is sold online at drinkpeptalk.com, with a discount code for a 12-can sample pack.

Developed by Lisa Amundson, a dentist and busy mom of three, Pep Talk is an emerging player in the sparkling water category and has been rapidly developing a following since its February 2019 launch.

“I’ve spent years seeing the effects of excess soda and sugar on my patients, and hearing about the struggles of fellow moms. I wanted to create a great tasting, healthy sparkling product that helps to improve their wellness, while providing a natural boost that keeps them focused through their busy days,” said Amundson.

Pep Talk comes in four flavors: Pineapple Coconut, Tangerine Blackberry, Lemon Lime and Pink Grapefruit. Each can contains 55 mg of caffeine, equal to a small cup of coffee or diet soda. The product’s higher bubble concentration provides a more robust flavor than similar products.

In addition to tasting great, Pep Talk provides consumers with several important health benefits that come with the body being properly hydrated, including clearer skin, enhanced mental function, and a healthier immune system.

“We understand that our consumers want a healthy product they can feel good about enjoying as they look for ways to be healthier,” said Amundson. “With Pep Talk, our consumers not only have great taste, but a variety of health benefits in one convenient beverage. We’ll continue to provide ‘good for you’ products like Pep Talk that are easy to fit into healthy lifestyles.”

Pep Talk is made with non-GMO ingredients and has no preservatives or artificial flavors. With zero calories and sugar, it is gluten-free, sodium-free and vegan, with natural caffeine from green coffee beans.

Pep Talk comes in BPA-free 12 oz. cans and retails for $5.99, $31.99 for four 8-packs (32 cans) online. A sample pack (12 cans) of all four flavors is also available online. For more information or to locate Pep Talk, visit drinkpeptalk.com.

About Make It Simple, Inc.

Created by Make It Simple, Inc., Pep Talk is a certified women-owned business. Its mission is to be supportive of everyday moms by helping them conquer their busy days. The company is committed to creating functional beverages that are infused with purpose and aspire to support a lifestyle and environment that is positive and motivational for everyday moms. Pep Talk is the first lifestyle brand created in the Make It Simple, Inc. family of brands.