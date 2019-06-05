Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Expands to Kroger Family of Companies Nationwide

LOS ANGELES — Perfect Hydration Alkaline water will flood the shelves throughout the Kroger Family of Companies nationwide this summer. With remarkable success in select Ralph’s and 7-Elevens across the country, the alkalinized, mineralized, electrolyzed and ionized water is set to hit the shelves of Kroger Brand stores starting in early June 2019.

As summer approaches and temperatures begin to rise, Perfect Hydration will be available across the country to quench more than just thirst. Perfect Hydration is alkalinized, mineralized, electrolyzed and ionized, bringing valuable advancements in taste, quality and nutrients. Perfect Hydration will now be available at all Ralph’s, Food 4 Less, Smiths, King Soopers, Kroger Atlanta, Kroger Nashville, Kroger Memphis and Kroger Louisville.

“Perfect Hydration is resonating with consumers because of its great taste and results,” said VP of sales Jared Smith. “We’re thrilled to be expanding across the Kroger system nationwide and look forward to bringing Perfect Hydration to additional markets in the future.”

Perfect Hydration is made up of 9.5+ pH alkaline water, purified to its cleanest form by a 9-stage filtration process. It is enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process using electrolyte minerals including potassium carbonate, potassium bicarbonate, and magnesium sulfate directing water to the areas of the body where it’s needed most. Perfect Hydration is also much less acidic than most bottled water, giving it a light and refreshing taste while helping to restore and rebalance the body.

Perfect Hydration looks to continue its expansion to empower more people become the most hydrated versions of themselves. Added Smith: “We’re on a mission to help people get out there, explore the world, accomplish greatness, and live in balance with Perfect Hydration.”

About Stratus Group Beverage

As a diversified beverage company, Stratus Group Beverage excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels. Our premium beverages are currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation.