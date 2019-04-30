Phivida Unveils New Oki Online Store For Hemp Extract Beverages

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Phivida Holdings Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated new online store, feeloki.com. Launching today, the Company’s Oki brand of premium beverages and supplements infused with active hemp extract, will be available directly to consumers located in the U.S. As an introductory offer, all orders over $59 will be free to ship anywhere across mainland U.S., and an introductory offer will include a 10 percent discount on any initial order for new customer account sign-ups.

“Going to direct-to-consumer has always been a priority for us and our newly launched e-store is a great option for consumers looking to purchase our Oki beverages and health supplements,” said Mike Cornwell, Chief Marketing Officer at Phivida. “The site provides easy-to-use access for those who are located anywhere in the United States, and rewards new customer sign-ups with 10 percent off any first order. We understand the demand for our products is increasing, and we wanted to ensure a fast way to get them into the hands of everyone.”

Oki beverages are infused with 20 mg of active hemp extract per bottle and come in two different formulations: iced teas and flavor-infused water, each ranging in four different 16 oz flavors. All products contain non-GMO, natural and organic ingredients and are plant-based and vegan-friendly, and packaged in sleek 100 percent recyclable glass containers. Oki supplements are available in tinctures or capsules that range in doses from 600-1800 total mg of active hemp extract.

Phivida created the Oki line as a powerful offering that restores balance and focus to people’s everyday lives when they need it most – whether during recovery from a workout or getting ready for the day ahead. The company strives to bring premium products to broader consumer and retail audiences in an active hemp extract market that continues to grow rapidly.

For more information on Phivida products, please visit www.feelOki.com and www.hempvidaplus.com

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world’s dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

For further information:

Website: www.phivida.com

Phone: +1 (844) 744-6646 (ext. #2)

Email: IR@phivida.com

Jim Bailey

President and CEO

Phivida Holdings Inc.

+1 (844) 744-6646

Investor Relations:

Craig MacPhail

NATIONAL Capital Markets

416-586-1938

cmacphail@national.ca

Media Relations:

Amie Lauder

NATIONAL Capital Markets

416-586-1943

alauder@national.ca