Phoodie Marketing Launches Two Sister Agencies

PORTLAND, Maine– Phoodie Marketing founder, Sam Miller, is excited to announce the addition of two sister agencies – Brandify Inc. and Space Pilot – as a strategic push to further corner the evolving food and beverage marketplace. Since 2015, Phoodie has been helping natural food and beverage brands convert shoppers into brand loyalists through savy in-store events and targeted marketing campaigns. Today the full-service agency has grown to work with 100+ clients, and the addition of these sister agencies will allow for further growth in the food and beverage sector.

“Focusing on one industry and offering a premium service to our clients has been our goal from day one,” says Miller. “As experts in the space, we are evolving our range of services into other marketing channels to help brands more fully share their story and amazing products.”

Brandify will help strengthen and scale Phoodie’s marketing efforts in the print space. The company specializes in project management for the design and production of branded merchandise, point of sale and trade show materials, as well as in-store coupons. Through the “Pick and Pack” program, Brandify can store and dropship assets on behalf of the client and, through Phoodie, assemble in-store assets in the field.

Space Pilot comes to Phoodie as a full-service digital marketing agency, helping natural food and beverage brands maximize online exposure, drive growth and increase revenue through great storytelling. Space Pilot’s services encompass both media and creative solutions for brands including paid social management, Amazon PPC management, Google Adwords, content creation, website development and newsletters.

“This is an exciting move for us at Phoodie, and one we’ve been building towards since we launched in 2015,” Miller says. “By adding Brandify and Space Pilot, we feel we are now a true one-stop-shop for food and beverage brands looking to scale their business, acquire customers, and grow their brand.”

Phoodie Marketing is a full-service national experiential marketing agency.