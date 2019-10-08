Pop & Bottle Launches New Supercharged Oat Milk Lattes

SAN FRANCISCO— Pop & Bottle, the wellness-first coffee brand known for its organic, dairy-free lattes with no refined sugar or junky extras, today announces the launch of its new line of functional oat milk lattes, The Supers. Made with 100 percent pure oat milk and high-quality ingredients, The Supers feature three flavors that contain daily wellness benefits to help restore, glow and unwind.

Product highlights include:

Classic contains a boost of antioxidants, including coffee berry, to support immunity and vitality.

Vanilla contains a dose of marine collagen peptides to promote skin radiance.

Mocha contains a blend of adaptogens such as maca and ashwagandha, to aid in stress defense.

“Your daily latte should taste delicious, but more importantly, it should be good for you,” said Jash Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of Pop & Bottle. “In researching dairy-free bases to utilize in our products, oat milk was a natural choice as it has quickly become a favorite amongst dairy-free consumers and paired well with our fair trade cold brewed coffee. With the addition of functional ingredients, we created convenient, supercharged lattes that work harder for you and give you a new way to latte.”

The Supers join the ranks of Pop & Bottle’s existing portfolio of premium lattes, including the brand’s beloved classic range of almond milk lattes. Founded by female entrepreneurs, Jash Mehta and Blair Fletcher Hardy, the brand was created as a broader commitment to wellness and self-love. Pop & Bottle’s name is a true celebration, encouraging consumers to pop bottles to a good latte that is good for you.

Pop & Bottle’s oat milk lattes are packaged in 10.5 oz recyclable aluminum cans. Available from $3.99, The Supers can be purchased online at PopAndBottle.com and will be hitting shelves nationwide in late fall 2019 and early 2020.

About Pop & Bottle

Pop & Bottle is a new way to latte and creates only organic, dairy-free lattes with no refined sugar or junky extras. Pop & Bottle sustainably sources pure, organic ingredients and never compromises taste or health. All Pop & Bottle products are fair trade, non-GMO, and contain no dairy, gums, carrageenan, or preservatives. For more information, visit popandbottle.com.