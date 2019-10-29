Pressed Juicery Launches 1.5L Oat Milk, New Seasonal Flavors

LOS ANGELES – It’s here. It’s delicious. It’s kind of a BIG deal. Pressed Juicery introduces a take-home sized Oat Milk (1.5 Liters) available in both Plain and Vanilla. Additionally, the leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based products brand also released special fall flavors with a Pumpkin Freeze and two new seasonal Signature Blends – Matcha Oat Milk and Pumpkin Oat Milk (15.2 oz).

“With its unbelievable benefits and simple ingredients, we’re so excited to launch our 1.5L of Oat Milks! This new line reinforces that we are more than just a grab-n-go juice bar, we’re a household staple,” said Blaine Labron, Vice President of Marketing & Technology at Pressed Juicery.

The Plain Oat Milk is made with just oats and water, and the Vanilla Oat Milk features a heavenly blend of oats, water, maple syrup and vanilla extract. With no gums, additives, dairy, nuts, gluten, or soy, it’s only the good stuff. Each serving of Plain Oat Milk is packed with 4 grams of protein and is a good source of fiber. From coffee to baked goods, this rich, creamy milk is the perfect grab-and-go solution to anyone looking for a sustainable (and delicious) plant-based substitute as part of their daily routine! The Oat Milk is available for $8.75 for non-members, and $7.75 for VIP Members.

Bringing the seasonal flavors to life, Pumpkin Freeze is now available at all Pressed Juicery locations that serve Freeze. The plant-based soft serve – which has a cult-like following including the likes of Megan Rapinoe and more – consists of only seven ingredients: water, maple syrup, pumpkin puree, almonds, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Fans can enjoy their favorite flavor of fall, now guilt free!

Freeze is available in two sizes, with up to 3 toppings for an additional $1. The small size is available for $5 ($6 with toppings) while the large size is available for $6.50 ($7.50 with up to 3 toppings).

Rounding out the Autumn additions, the Matcha Oat Milk is comprised of four simple ingredients: oat milk, monk fruit, vanilla and matcha, while the Pumpkin Oat Milk includes seven key ingredients: oat milk, maple syrup, pumpkin, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. Both Signature Blends are available for $8 for non-members or $5 for VIP members.

Pressed Juicery is the leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based beverage brand dedicated to making high nutrition a realistic option for all people. The company operates over 80 retail stores in six states, is available in nearly 2,000 locations through its wholesale partners, and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S.

Pressed Juicery operates facilities just minutes from the farms and orchards that grow produce, and use the most advanced cold-pressed technology available. Their commitment to a 3-day farm-to-bottle process means virtually no downtime between harvest and press, which allows for maximum nutrients, maximum health benefits, and maximum flavor! Pressed offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, and health-boosting shots. They also offer a revolutionary vegan, gluten- and dairy-free dessert – Freeze – made from only fruits, nuts and vegetables.