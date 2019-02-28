Purpose Purple Super Tea Announce New Unsweetened Line, New COO at Expo West

DALLAS– Purpose Purple Super Tea, the first company to bring ready-to-drink purple tea beverages to U.S consumers, is poised for growth in 2019 with new product extensions, expanded team and strategic partnerships. The non-GMO certified brand provides better-for-you beverages in the form of antioxidant-rich, ready-to-drink purple teas while using a Direct Impact, mission-driven business model that donates a portion of its sales to empower female tea pickers in Kenya, has grown to more than 500 stores (Wegmans, Market Street and Jewel Osco) since it launched in the winter of 2017 with more distribution slated for the Spring. This year, the company is prepared for more.

More Flavors

Purpose Purple Super Tea is announcing more flavors in 2019! The social impact business is introducing a new “unsweetened” line that offers more delicious flavors that consumers love with zero calories and no sugar. As with the current line, the new “hint of sweet” flavors are lightly sweetened with cane sugar and contain only 60-70 calories per bottle. Specifically, consumers can enjoy five new flavors bringing Purpose Purple Super Tea’s full product line to eight flavors. The new flavors are:

“Unsweetened Simply Purple” Purple Super Tea

“Unsweetened Coconut Lime” Purple Super Tea

“Unsweetened Blood Orange” Purple Super Tea

Hint of Sweet “Grapefruit, Lime & Sea Salt” Purple

Super Tea

Super Tea Hint of Sweet “Watermelon Mint” Purple Super Tea

“Purpose Purple Super Tea has experienced great feedback on our existing flavors, Purple Reign, Lemon Bliss, and Mint-to-Be,” says founder and CEO of Purpose Tea Chi Nguyen. “However, we wanted to expand our line to bring customers more flavors and variety that they love, as well as a sugarless option. Many people are still surprised to learn about purple tea, and to learn that it has more antioxidants than green and black tea. At Purpose Tea, we are thrilled to introduce bottled purple super tea to consumers and we look forward to getting our new flavors in more stores and into more homes.”

More Leadership

The company is also excited to announce the addition of beverage expert Sal Lazar who will now work as the brand’s chief operating officer. Under his leadership, Purpose Tea is further positioning itself for strategic growth in 2019. Lazar will focus on strategy, developing business partnerships, expanding sales and driving growth in the ready to drink tea category. He is a business strategist with 30 plus years in the consumer packaged goods and retail industry. Lazar served as senior vice president of business development for Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. He held a similar position at PepsiAmericas and was a VP of revenue management and business insights. He holds an MBA from Baldwin-Wallace College.

More Partnerships

Purpose Purple Super Tea is currently exploring strategic partnerships that will allow the brand to leverage a national distribution network and infrastructure to better service our retail customers and reach more consumers with this new innovation. Lazar will be a key figure in leading these national growth initiatives as the brand looks to expand beyond the current retailer locations.

“We are poised and positioned to make 2019 a strategic growth year for Purpose Purple Super Tea, and I am truly excited to be a part of this pioneering brand,” Lazar said. “The benefits that come from the purple tea leaves are unmatched in their health attributes, antioxidant levels, and the product taste is superior. The team is excited to partner with retailers to educate and inform consumers of all the benefits of purple tea as we grow the availability and notoriety of this first-to-market product. We are excited to bring this category expanding breakthrough innovation and create a new segment with purple tea to drive incremental, yet national, growth. Purpose Purple Super Tea has the opportunity to bring big news to an already growing category.”

About Purpose Tea

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Purpose Purple Tea is a beverage company powered by social purpose whose vision is to use business as a catalyst for good in the world. Their mission-driven business powers healthier lives by empowering the most vulnerable in the business of tea, female tea pickers, and providing better-for-you beverages in the form of antioxidant-rich, ready-to-drink purple teas. Purpose Tea is the 1st brand of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) purple tea available to consumers in the United States. Purpose Tea is on stores shelves at retail locations in Texas, Great Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, Southwest and Southeast markets. Learn more at purposetea.com.