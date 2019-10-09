Q Mixers Named Official Mixer Partner for National Tournament of Live Art

BROOKLYN, N.Y.– Q, the Brooklyn born-and-bred brand of spectacular mixers, and the fastest-growing premium mixer brand in the US, has announced that it is partnering with New York born Art Battle International to become the exclusive mixer partner for Art Battle: Champions, featuring the top 45 live performance artists in an invitational tournament be held across five US cities beginning with New York and culminating with the Champions Event at Sagamore during Art Basel in Miami. Highball cocktails made exclusively with Q Mixers will be served at each Art Battle event.

Said Q Vice President of Marketing Jaron Berkhemer, “Anywhere there’s art and innovation, we want to be involved. We’re proud to bring the art of the highball – a simple, elegant drink made extremely well with the best possible ingredients and served over custom ice in proper glassware – to a platform like Art Battle that is a one-of-a-kind celebration of artists and their work.”

How Art Battle Works

Each local competition will take place in a historic Highgate hotel property, where eight Art Battle Champions compete across three 20-minute rounds of fast paced live painting. The in-person and online app audience will vote and the Champions will travel to Miami for the Final Battle in December.

ABQ Series Schedule – City, Highgate property, date

NYC (NOMO Soho) Wed. Oct. 9

San Francisco (Park Central) Sat. Oct. 12

Los Angeles (Hotel Figueroa) Fri. Oct 18

Boston (Studio Allston) Fri. Nov. 8

Champions Event Miami (Sagamore) Tues. Dec. 3

How to vote: Audiences are invited to vote and bid on works of art in person or online through the Art Battle app- artbattle.com/app

Tickets: Tickets for individual events are available at Eventbrite.

100 free tickets to each event have been provided courtesy of Q Mixers, available on Eventbrite

Patron of the arts – $100 + $100 auction credit; 100% of proceeds to Children’s Museum of Art in NY (and other local youth arts charities in other cities)

General Admission: $20 in advance/$25 at the door

Said Simon Plashkes, “Q Mixers has shown us once again its dedication to creativity in all things and their partnership for 2019 goes above and beyond our expectations. We couldn’t be more grateful for what they are bringing to the table. Together we are raising a glass to these Champions!”

Preliminary details for Art Battle are available at artbattle.com and on the Art Battle Facebook page. Updates leading to the event can be found through both Art Battle and Q Mixers social media channels.

About Q Mixers

Q makes the world’s best carbonated mixers – spectacular beverages crafted with authentic ingredients, more carbonation, and much less sugar to perfectly complement the world’s finest spirits. Our tonic water, ginger beer, and other flavors are proudly carried by many of America’s best restaurants, bars, and retailers including Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Total Wine and Amazon. For more information please visit Qmixers.com. Social media: @Qmixers

About Art Battle

Art Battle has been sharing live painting competitions and incredible artistic performances with audiences since 2001. Today, across the country and around the globe, audiences celebrate live talent by turning a blank canvas into works of art – live in more than 100 cities on 6 continents and tens of thousands of competitors from Brooklyn to Bangladesh, São Paulo to San Francisco, and many more.