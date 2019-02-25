Refix Hits North American Market

NEW YORK— Refix, the natural hydrating, sustainable recovery drink that supports a healthy and sustainable way of life, has hit the North American market with its website, latitude4t.com, ready to take orders since Dec. 1.

Atlantic Rough seawater, lemon and stevia are the main ingredients of this miracle drink sure to replenish your electrolytes after a workout, long shift, road trip or a boozy night out. Made from natural, high-quality ingredients from Galicia, Spain, Refix contains all of the elements required for the correct recuperation of the human body. Extracted strategically from a protected zone off the shore of Costa Morte, Refix has become a daily staple for our health and sustainability conscious customers.

“When I need to cut water weight or train for a competition Refix becomes part of my routine, there is no other product on the market that can replenish my electrolytes like it,” said Astrid Fernandez, competitive powerlifter.

Not only can this “miracle in a bottle” replenish electrolytes, it also contains the power of preventing a hangover consumed before drinking. This antidote comes in handy for many during the holiday season and for students in need of a cure before that 8 a.m. final. Refix’s goal is to provide a natural and sustainable beverage that improves the wellness of our customers while also maintaining consciousness of the well-being of the planet. This magical potion comes in a recyclable bottle making Refix a sustainable and environmental friendly addition to your pantry.

Containing more than 80 minerals at only 3.5 calories, Refix is already a household item in Europe and is on its way to enter the Chinese market. At only $23.75 for a case of six, this phenomenal concoction will have you ditching any other drinks filled with colorants and preservatives that quite frankly do not do the job. Next time you wake up at 3 a.m. feeling like your tongue could be used to polish your hardwood floors, do your body a favor and Refix yourself.

LATITUDE 4T INC is a new distribution company based in New York City, holding the distribution rights for Refix in all 35 country of continental America and the Caribbean.