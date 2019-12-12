Reneva Now Available at Giant Eagle Supermarkets

NEW YORK– Collagen supplementation has been one of the biggest wellness trends in the last few years, praised for its ability to support our skin, hair, nails, bones, and joints as we age. The fibrous protein is the most abundant protein in the human body, literally holding our bodies together. Studies have shown that ingestible collagen peptides with high bioavailability like Verisol® are able to influence skin metabolism from the inside out, improving skin hydration, elasticity, and collagen formation in the skin, while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. More recent research reveals that collagen peptides like BodyBalance® are effective in accelerating muscle gain and fat loss, even more so than whey protein.

With the touted benefits of Collagen now steadily being confirmed by science, it’s not a surprise to see the hefty price tags next to products boasting the functional ingredient. However, this means that high quality collagen peptide products are not accessible for everyone. At Reneva, our mission is to make nutritious and delicious beverages with the highest quality ingredients accessible for everyone through great taste, price point, and distribution. Of course, our retail partners play a massive role in helping us achieve this goal, and so we are excited to announce our partnership with Giant Eagle’s Health & Wellness department!

Giant Eagle in a privately held, American supermarket chain with more than 400 stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland. Proudly serving customers for more than 80 years, Giant Eagle prides itself on combining quality food with incredible value. In line with this philosophy, Reneva is now be available in 150 Giant Eagle locations in their healthy living set. Giant Eagle Advantage Card holders can enjoy Reneva Collagen Drinks at a very special price this week – Buy One, Get One FREE (normally $2.79 each, BOGO offer valid at participating locations 12/5 – 12/11/19).