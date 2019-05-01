Riff Cold Brewed Partners with UNFI for Northern California Distribution

BEND, Ore.— On the heels of other recent west coast expansions, Riff Cold Brewed has announced widespread availability throughout Northern California as part of a new partnership with United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

“We couldn’t be more excited to enter California. It’s the home state for three of Riff’s co-founders,” said Steve Barham, Riff’s co-founder, and president. “It feels like a homecoming.”

California is the second expansion state for Riff this month. Earlier in April, Riff announced availability throughout the state of Arizona.

Some of the retailers participating in Riff’s Bay Area launch:

Bi-Rite Market: Named one of the “25 Best Small Companies in America” by Forbes

Berkeley Bowl: The East Bay’s renowned fresh food institution

The Market: SF’s 50,000 sq.ft. food mecca located in the Twitter Building

Sigonas’ Farmers Market: The popular family-owned Peninsula hub

Sam Mogannam, founder of the Bi-Rite, first tasted Riff at San Francisco’s Good Food Mercantile in January. “I was very impressed, from the very first sip,” explained Mogannam. “Celebrating the natural flavors already available in the coffee bean was something that appealed to me as a chef. Our customers will appreciate Riff’s artisanal approach, as well as the transparency offered regarding caffeine levels, and empowering them to choose what’s right for them.”

The initial phase of Riff’s UNFI partnership provides availability via two west coast distribution centers. UNFI’s Rocklin Distribution Center will serve customers in Northern California, while their Ridgefield Distribution Center will serve customers in Southern Washington and Oregon.

As part of the partnership launch, Riff will be presenting at UNFI’s Autumn Buying Showcase May 8-9 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Riff’s ready-to-drink cold brewed coffees are available in 10.5 oz bottles, 20L kegs (nitro and regular) and 96 oz bag-in-box formats.

Off The Cuff: Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with natural notes of dark chocolate & toffee

Paint The Town: Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with natural notes of bing cherry & blueberries

Arm In Arm: Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with notes of red berry & stonefruit

Southpaw: Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with natural notes of cocoa nibs & nougat, and half the caffeine

Each of Riff’s cold brewed coffee varieties is made with only two ingredients— fine artisanal coffee and fresh Cascade Mountain water. To see where Riff is available near you, use the Riff Locator at riffcoldbrewed.com/locator.

About Riff Cold Brewed

Riff is Paul Evers, co-founder of Crux Fermentation Project; Nate Armbrust, former head of product development and cold brew operations at Stumptown; Steve Barham, former senior director at LinkedIn; and Bobby Evers and Kevin Smyth, both with deep experience in craft beer branding and operations. And Riff is so much more— an enthusiastic and diverse tribe of investors, employees, partners and you. Let’s Riff! For more information visit riffcoldbrewed.com or call 458-206-0825.