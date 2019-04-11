Right on Brands Signs Distribution Deal with Worldwide Beverage Group for ENDO Brands Products in Kansas

LOS ANGELES— Right On Brands, Inc. has announced Worldwide Beverage Group, a leading distributor of fine spirits, wine and beer in the state of Kansas will provide ENDO Water product to retail, restaurant and bar accounts throughout the state. Worldwide Beverage Group has accepted their first order of CBD based ENDO Brands product for distribution through its sales network.

ENDO Water was launched in February of 2018 and is now distributed in Texas, Florida, Kansas, Nevada, Michigan, Arkansas and Oklahoma

“As we continue to grow our national footprint, Worldwide Beverage Group gives ENDO Brands another key distribution partner in the state of Kansas,” stated Vic Morrison, executive VP of Right on Brands corporate development. “Adding an additional distribution point in the Kansas City area represents huge opportunities for the company.”

Endo Brands will be a co-sponsor at Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain 2019, in the beautiful Ozarks Arkansas. We will be participating with Belle Point Beverage Budweiser and Budweiser our EndoWater distributor in Northern Arkansas.

About Worldwide Beverage Group

Founded in 2000, Worldwide continually aspires to be a premier distribution partner to our suppliers and customers. We take a progressive approach to the industry and our market by presenting products of quality and value that meet the demands of our customers. Built on a cornerstone of hard work, great service and unwavering integrity, our cohesive culture allows us to exceed our suppliers’ expectations and to identify and strive to meet our customers’ needs. Our portfolio of wine, spirits and beer has been carefully selected by our dedicated and talented team and is distributed throughout the state of Kansas.

About Right On Brands, Inc.

Right on Brands, Inc., a Los Angeles California based consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, cannabis-based food and beverage products. Visit our corporate website at: RightOnBrands.com. Endo Brands CBD’s are a healthy addition increased wellness in your life. CBD oil can now be formulated to be used in food, drink and your favorite snacks. Endo Water is pH balanced, micro-clustered for antioxidant protection and oxygenated for improved performance and energy. Endo Ease is a topical Pain reliever available now, available in four flavors: Pure, Lemon Lime, Cucumber, Watermelon. All flavors available in Sparkling. Endo Drops are alcohol free coconut oil-based tinctures that are simply dropped right into your mouth. Tinctures are a discreet method of administration making it a good option for patients who require multiple treatments throughout the day. Available in two flavors Berry and Mint. 300 mg, available in 1000 Mg. Available for Pets in 300 and 1000 Mg with Salmon Oil. Order Endo Brands products at: endobrands.com