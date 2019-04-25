Rocky Mountain Soda Company Launches Colorado’s Best Drinks and Lifted Libations

DENVER– High quality and authentic, small-batch and inventive, Denver’s Rocky Mountain Soda Company has forged and defined the standard for fine craft sodas. Celebrating traditional recipes and time-honored flavors, RMSCO sodas are made using sparkling Colorado water, and pure cane sugar or organic agave nectar; they are non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, kosher, sodium-free, preservative-free and bottled by hand. Now, RMSCO has two more coveted offerings for your enjoyment: Colorado’s Best Drinks, a sparkling hemp infused soda, and Lifted Libations Soda Club, a lineup of organic sparkling cocktails.

“As a soda company, we’ve always wanted to do things differently,” explained RMSCO co-founder Moose Koons. “Our sodas are completely unique in flavor and attention to ingredients—for example, we’re vegan and non-gmo, while most other sodas on the market aren’t. We operate from a 1960s Colorado bottling line, where we can maintain a thoughtful approach to quality in our craft. The two new product lines, Colorado’s Best Drinks and Lifted Libations Soda Club, made sense to us a next step: to provide the finest sparkling hemp beverages and organic canned cocktails possible to our discerning drinkers.”

Colorado’s Best Drinks’ canned sparkling CBD beverages are THC-free and made with 20 milligrams of mindfully-sourced, broad-spectrum hemp extract, organic agave nectar and natural flavor extracts. Flavors include Cola, Lemonade, Ginger Ale, Black Cherry and Root Beer; cans are available in either four-packs ($24) or 12-packs ($60) and can be bought online. They are safe and mellow for everyday enjoyment, with no pyschoactive effects. Our sparkling beverage is a comfortable, familiar approach to non-THC hemp use use.

Lifted Libations Soda Club was born from a need for an exceptional canned cocktail, made for the adventurous, discerning drinker. Each classic cocktail is made with organic vodka and carbonated Colorado water in an array of elevated flavors: Orange, Lime, Grapefruit, Currant and the timeless Mile High Mule. These ready-to-drink cocktails can be found in major liquor stores throughout Colorado and eventually, around the country, in 4-packs ranging from $8.99-$9.99.

“Our philosophy is simply to make great tasting beverages that you can feel good about drinking,” said co-founder Andrew Fulton. “We craft our all natural drinks using only a handful of fine ingredients that you can trust. When you want to indulge in a soda pop or sessionable, fantastic cocktail, we hope you think of us.”

You can follow along with the full roster of drinkables at @rockymountainsoda, @colorados.best.drinks and @liftedlibations.

About Rocky Mountain Soda Company

Rocky Mountain Soda Company was created with one goal in mind, quality. We achieve this goal by using only the finest all natural ingredients. Our four ingredients are sparkling Colorado water, pure cane sugar, all-natural flavor extracts and non-GMO citric acid. We make the highest quality, most unique sodas in the world that are also all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher and vegan. We custom craft each of our flavors in small batches and package every bottle by hand. The end result of our efforts is realized in every sip you take. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do. For more information, please visit rockymountainsoda.com.