Rowdy Mermaid Hires Melissa Hauser as First VP of Sales and Marketing

BOULDER, Colo.– Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, a beverage company producing crisp and refreshing, function-forward kombucha, has announced the hiring of its first VP of Sales and Marketing, effective October 2019. Hauser brings more than 13 years of natural consumer packaged goods (CPG) experience to Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, and is poised to lead the brand’s long-term vision, including development and growth of sales and marketing strategies.

“Melissa has a solid track record of surpassing revenue targets in fast-paced environments,” said Jamba Dunn, CEO and Founder of Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. “Her extensive knowledge of the CPG space will provide our growing sales and marketing team with the expertise and leadership needed to accelerate the company into new opportunities as we continue to experience incredible company growth.”

Prior to joining Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Hauser served as National Director of Sales at Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB), a division of Coca-Cola charged with identifying and building a portfolio of brands with billion-dollar potential in support of the company’s total beverage vision. She also held various national sales management positions with Vega, PepsiCo and Eco-Products, Inc.

“I’ve been a fan of Rowdy Mermaid for years and feel incredibly fortunate to lead such a vibrant team” said Hauser. “Rowdy has an ‘it factor’ that is rare to find, and the brand has unique differentiators and tremendous upside.”

Founded in 2013, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha is currently sold in retail stores across 39 states throughout the Central, Western and Pacific Northwest in the United States, and in Mexico. Key retailer partners include Whole Foods, Walmart, Natural Grocers, Lucky’s Market and King Soopers. The company recently made the move from glass bottles to cans to reduce environmental impact, increase portability and offer a lower shelf-price. To keep up with the mermaids or show love for your favorite brew, follow them on Instagram at RowdyMermaidKombucha.

At Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha we use science to ensure our products are always verifiably low in alcohol and bursting with functional botanicals, roots, and mushrooms for a refreshing everyday beverage you can trust.