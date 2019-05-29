Simple Life Beverages Announces New Line of Flavored Teas and Waters Infused with Hemp Extract

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.— Simple Life Beverages is proud to announce the immediate availability of their new line of flavored teas and waters that are all-natural and infused with hemp extract.

Energizing and hydrating RTD beverage options that are meant to invigorate and restore while being low in sugar, low calorie and full of functional benefits. This new line of hemp infused teas and waters are made with high quality all-natural ingredients: yerba mate tea, green tea, hemp extract, monk fruit sweetener, electrolytes, and natural flavors.

Yerba Mate Tea

Black Raspberry: 0 g sugar, 10mg hemp, 5 calories, 150mg caffeine

Acai & Pomegranate: 0 g sugar, 10 mg hem, 10 calories, 150mg caffeine

Passion Fruit & Mango: 0 g sugar, 10mg hemp, 10 calories, 150mg caffeine

Hibiscus & Blood Orange: 0 g sugar, 10mg hemp, 10 calories, 150mg caffeine

Green Tea

Lemongrass & Ginger: 0 g sugar, 10mg hemp, 0 calories, 100mg caffeine

Lemonade: Double Strength Caffeine: 1 g sugar, 10 mg hemp, 10 calories, 200mg caffeine

Hemp H2O

Hibiscus: 0g sugar, 10mg hemp, 10 calories

Cucumber & Lime: 0g sugar, 10mg hemp, 10 calories

Passion Fruit & Apple: 0g sugar, 10mg hemp, 10 calories

“We believe good health comes from small everyday decisions to put good things in our bodies,” said founder Mike Shepard. “We set out to provide healthy beverage options that align with consumer’s goals to balance body and mind, avoid sugary synthetic drinks, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. We’re excited about the benefits of non-psychoactive cannabis being realized and people wanting healthier beverage options. We look forward to contributing to people’s healthy and active lifestyles.”

About Simple Life Beverages

Simple Life Beverages are now available online at simplelifebeverages.com and will be available through distributors and retailers. Simple Life Beverages brand positioning, identity and packaging design were done by The GRO Agency, a full service brand strategy and packaging design agency specializing in CPG. Based in New York and Los Angeles. Simple Life Beverages is a California-based beverage manufacturer that specializes in all-natural flavored teas and waters that are infused with hemp extract. Learn more at simplelifebeverages.com.