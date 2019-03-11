Splenda Launches Coffee Creamer Line

INDIANAPOLIS— Heartland Food Products Group, maker of the Splenda Brand of low-calorie sweeteners, including Splenda Original, America’s favorite sweetener, is excited to introduce a brand-new line of Splenda Coffee Creamers to shoppers across the Northeast. Available in three flavors – French Vanilla, Sweet Cream and Hazelnut – the new creamers do not contain sugar or corn syrup, but are full-bodied, rich and delicious, with only 15 calories per serving.

New Splenda Coffee Creamers are another delicious way to add rich and creamy flavor to coffee without added sugar, corn syrup or calories. Splenda Coffee Creamers join the Splenda Brand lineup of low-calorie, great-tasting products, including Splenda Stevia and Splenda Liquid Zero, continuing to expand the portfolio of the number one low-calorie sweetener brand recommended by nutritionists and dieticians.

“For years, the Splenda Brand has delivered a variety of sweetener options to help consumers achieve a healthy, balanced lifestyle without sacrificing taste,” said Ami Krishan, Senior Brand Director of the Splenda Brand. “The number one thing people add to their coffee is sweetener, and Splenda is the number one low-calorie sweetener they use. The number two thing people add to their coffee is creamer, and consumers have been asking us to expand our Splenda brand low-calorie, great-tasting product portfolio to give them a better-tasting coffee creamer option, with no sugar and no corn syrup.”

Shoppers in the Northeast can find Splenda Coffee Creamers in the refrigerator aisle at Shop-rite, Safeway, Market Basket, Weis Markets, Giant Martin’s and Shaw’s. SRP $3.99 (32 oz. bottle). They are also available from shop.splenda.com and from amazon.com.

About Heartland Food Products Group

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee and nutritional drinks. Visit Heartland at heartlandfpg.com. The Splenda Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener (“LCS”) brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since it was launched in 1999. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear number one LCS brand in the $72 billion global sweetener market.