Spritz Sparkling Tea Now Available

COLUMBUS, Ohio— The first two flavors from a Columbus based sparkling tea startup are now officially available to consumers and wholesalers nationwide. Spritz Sparkling Tea, which announced pre-orders a few months back, launched an e-commerce platform this week, featuring both the hibiscus and green tea offerings, and local retailers will begin stocking the bubbly beverage this month.

“I’m so excited to officially say this product is on the market,” stated founder Kathryn Dougherty.

Columbus, Ohio, locals will find Spritz at the following locations beginning this month: Friendship Fitness, Goldfish Swim Studios, Haven Collective, Local Roots, REBoL, Townhall (January 2020), Tree of Life Play Cafe, North High Brewing, PAI Yoga & Fitness and Meza Wine Shop. The sparkling tea offerings are available to consumers nationwide via the new ecommerce platform.

In addition, the brand participated in BevNET Live’s New Beverage Showdown earlier this week, an exclusive, invitation only pitch event for emerging beverage entrepreneurs. Spritz® Sparkling Tea was amongst 12 semi-finalists and was one of six brands to move on to the final round of pitching. While the grand prize was ultimately awarded to the botanical tonic Corsa, Spritz® Sparkling Teas won the audience choice award. Spritz® Sparkling Tea was the only brand from Ohio to be selected to participate

About Spritz Sparkling Tea

Spritz® Sparkling Tea, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a female-founded start-up that develops and markets a line of softly sparkling, boldly flavored tea infusions. On a mission to use sparkling tea as a platform for female empowerment, Spritz® Sparkling Tea strives to be the hydration women reach for to energize their days, celebrate their victories, accessorize their successes and inspire their next moves.

