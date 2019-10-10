Steaz, C2O Coconut Water and Tio Gazpacho Announce Formation of NovaNaturals

EL PASO, Texas— In an effort to provide the best possible service, brands, flavors, and culture the teams at C2O Coconut Water, Steaz and Tio Gazpacho are excited to announce the formation of the NovaNaturals division of El Paso based parent company Novamex. Sales resources have been combined to better service customers and build a strong pipeline for future growth. Under co-CEOs Ron Greene (C2O Coconut Water) and Linda Barron (Steaz) the sales structure has been realigned to be managed by former C2O VP of Sales Adam Biggs.

“I am thrilled to have Adam in this new role leading sales for both the C2O and Steaz brands,” says Co-CEO Linda Barron. “Having witnessed Adam’s strategic thinking process and leadership abilities coupled with the strength of the sales team he has built, I am confident he will bring continued success to the larger NovaNaturals portfolio, as he has for years with C2O.”

Under Biggs is a talented team of regional sales managers, district managers, and territory sales managers, supported by existing brand marketing teams led by Mike Fransz (C2O) and Ashley Martino (Steaz & Tio).

“It was important to us to clearly communicate this change to our team,” explained Co-CEO Ron Greene. “This is a strategic move to allow us to be stronger as one instead of individual efforts by each brand. Instead of sending three separate team members from each brand to the same buyer, we will have powerful leaders selling all NovaNatural brands.”

About Novamex

Novamex markets a variety of Mexican food and beverage brands including Jarritos, Sidral Mundet, Sangria Señorial; each brand being a leader in its category in Mexico and widely recognized by Mexican-American consumers in the US. Novamex owns most brands and distribution rights to the remaining brands in the US through partnerships, and long-term distribution contracts. The company was founded in 1987 with its founder’s vision to offer its products to families in the United States. Novamex’s success is due to a wide knowledge of its consumers’ preferences and a philosophy of investing in brands for the long-term through a fully integrated marketing strategy for its ever-evolving consumer.

About Steaz

Steaz is a brand of flavorful, great tasting, all natural, organic and fair trade green tea based beverages in three healthy and delicious product lines – prickly pear water, iced green teas and energy drinks. Since 2002, Steaz has continued to provide fans with better, high quality beverages while maintaining a strong socially responsible relationship with their ingredient partners around the world. Steaz’ pride is anchored in their Organic certification supporting sustainable farming around the world. For more information, visit Steaz.com.

About C2O

C2O Pure Coconut Water is a leading brand of coconut water in the United States. Established in 2008 after founder Ron Greene’s quest for health led him to an obsession with Thailand’s young green coconuts, C2O has become the #1 selling coconut water in the Natural Channel since 2011. Always sustainably sourced, fresh-water fed and non-GMO Project Verified, C2O Pure Coconut Water is considered the best tasting coconut water on the market and has the highest loyalty of all coconut water brands. C2O Pure Coconut Water is committed to providing exceptional products with great taste to help millions of consumers Live Rejuvenated!® For more information, visit drinkc2o.com

About Tio

At Tio, we believe in using vegetables sourced sustainably. Gazpacho originates in Spain and is made with ripe, fresh vegetables blended together with spices, oils and vinegars to create a soup and is traditionally served cold in a bowl. Tio has taken this authentic goodness and provided it as a savory, bottled snack on-the go, available in 5 mouth-watering flavors. For more information, visit tiogzpacho.com.