Taffer’s Mixologist Cocktail Mixer Line Launches

LOS ANGELES— Renowned hospitality, nightclub and bar expert Jon Taffer is bringing the craft cocktail experience to the home with a line of simple, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes called Taffer’s Mixologist.

In collaboration with world-renowned mixologist Brian Van Flandern and co-founded along with Sean Kane (co-CEO), Jay McGraw (co-CEO) and Jennifer Pullen (CFO & COO) of Launched.LA, the fine-tuned mixes are inspired by the unique culture, recipes, and flair of modern mixology, turning consumers into ultimate hosts at home. The line of products is currently available in retail stores across the U.S., including Walmart. SRP is under $6.00 for a 32 oz. bottle yielding 9 to 13 servings per bottle.

Motivated by the craft cocktail renaissance and mixology movement, Taffer’s Mixologist provides the perfect blend of acidity, sweetness and savory using a precise ratio that can only be done with very fine and fresh ingredients. Taffer’s handcrafted mixes contain no artificial preservatives and are mixologist-tested and Jon Taffer approved. The initial line at launch includes the following popular cocktail mixes: Bloody Mary, Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Mojito, Piña Colada, Skinny Margarita, and Strawberry Margarita.

Having launched over 800 bars and restaurants, star of Paramount’s top-rated show Bar Rescue Jon Taffer brings his four decades of experience and consumer insight to deliver a craft cocktail experienceto anyone, anywhere. After assessing hundreds of variations of flavor profiles in collaboration with mixologist Van Flandern, they perfected a line of high-quality mixes that focuses on quality, value and taste.

“We wanted a product that was not only delicious, but an authentic premium experience. That can only be accomplished by using high quality, natural ingredients,” said Taffer. “As important as what goes into our mixes, is what we did not add: no artificial preservatives. Not only does that create a better taste profile, but we also used healthy ingredients like monk fruit to deliver a product that has amazing flavor and is lower in calories than some other brands.”

“The key to making the perfect craft cocktail is fresh ingredients, quality spirits and balance. The latter requires experience, skill and time. It takes extensive training and education to make a recipe taste consistently great. Taffer’s mixers have been meticulously balanced and use fresh quality ingredients. Your cocktails will taste consistently delicious every time. It’s like having an experienced mixologist in your own home,” said Van Flandern.

“Our goal is to always create next-gen lifestyle brands offering premium but affordable choices to consumers,” said Launched.LA co-founder and co-CEO Sean Kane. “Taffer’s not only carries the Jon Taffer name, but also brings ‘The Jon Taffer Standard’ of quality with it, all while being accessible to consumers everywhere. Our partnership with Walmart on the launch of this first line of cocktail mixes helps us do just that.”

Bloody Mary

A rich and creamy blend of premium ingredients, this savory and spicy mix will definitely add a kick to your brunch routine. Mix with your favorite vodka or gin for a mouthwatering classic or try with whiskey or tequila for a delightful twist.

Ingredients:Purified Water, Tomato Juice from concentrate (water, tomato juice concentrate), Lime Juice from concentrate (Water, lime juice concentrate), spice blend (Salt, Sugar, Vinegar powder, celery seed, citric acid, horseradish powder, black pepper, red bell pepper powder, garlic powder, onion powder), worcestershire sauce (distilled white vinegar, anchovies, garlic, molasses, onions, salt, sugar, water, chili pepper extract, cloves, natural flavorings, tamarind extract) prepared horseradish (horseradish, distilled vinegar, water), Natural Flavor, tabasco pepper paste (distilled vinegar, red pepper, salt), contains: Anchovy. 15 calories per serving.

Cosmopolitan

The sophisticated and light cocktail marries citrus and sweetness for a balanced drink. Serve in a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a slice of lime.

Ingredients: Purified water, lime juice from concentrate (water, lime juice concentrate), cane sugar, cranberry juice concentrate (water, cranberry juice concentrate), Citric Acid, natural flavor, vegetable juice for color, stevia leaf extract, monk fruit extract. 60 calories per serving.

Margarita

A perfect blend of sweet and sour, the unique ratio of citrus, fresh squeezed lime with the traditional sweetness flavor profile of the classic Margarita hits all parts of the palate. A delicious drink on its own without the alcohol, adding your favorite tequila will transport you to an authentic cantina south of the border.

Ingredients: Purified water, lime juice from concentrate (water, lime juice concentrate),cane sugar, citric acid, natural flavor, lime extract, stevia leaf extract, monk fruit extract. 50 calories per serving.

Mojito

Take a trip to the islands with this refreshing and light beverage. The combination of sweetness, citrus, and herbaceous mint flavors complement rum for the perfect summer drink. Garnish with fresh lime and mint.

Ingredients: Purified water, lime juice from concentrate (water, lime juice concentrate), cane sugar, natural flavor, lime extract, citric acid, stevia leaf extract, monk fruit extract, spearmint oil. 60 calories per serving.

Piña Colada

You don’t need to be at the beach to enjoy this cool and creamy cocktail. After tasting these delicious notes of pineapple and coconut you’ll feel like you’re on vacation, even from the comfort of your own home.

Ingredients: Purified water, pineapple juice from concentrate (water, pineapple juice concentrate), cane sugar, coconut cream (coconut extract, water), coconut milk powder (coconut extract, modified food starch, sodium caseinate (milk), tricalcium phosphate), Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Natural flavor, stevia leaf extract, monk fruit extract contains: Tree Nuts (coconut). 80 calories per serving.

Skinny Margarita

A lighter take on the traditional margarita, the Skinny Marg is tart and refreshing with the same bite. Add jalapenos for a spicy take or muddle fresh berries for natural sweetness.

Ingredients: Purified water, lime juice from concentrate (water, lime juice concentrate), cane sugar, natural flavor, citric acid, lime extract, stevia leaf extract, monk fruit extract). 30 calories per serving.

Strawberry Margarita

Served frozen or on the rocks, this deliciously blended strawberry margarita mix gives your taste buds a sweet and semi-tart treat that’s perfect for summertime.

Ingredients: Purified water, lime juice from concentrate (water, lime juice concentrate), cane sugar, strawberry juice from concentrate (water, strawberry juice concentrate), citric acid, natural flavor, lime extract, vegetable juice for color, stevia leaf extract, monk fruit extract. 40 calories per serving.

Mix, shake, and savor every sip of your next Taffer’s cocktail. For additional information including recipes and store locations, visit TAFFERSMIX.COM. Find them on social @TAFFERSMIX.

Jon Taffer

As an international celebrity, New York Times Best Selling Author, business owner and a highly sought-after hospitality and general business consultant, Jon Taffer has cemented himself as a leading industry expert. For more than four decades, Taffer’s success stems from implementing dynamic business models for hundreds of thousands of properties and Fortune 500 companies to creating what industry experts call “the greatest nightclub in the world,” to changing the game of football for its fans, forever with the creation of football’s “Sunday Ticket.” As the creator, host and Executive Producer of “Bar Rescue” on the newParamount Network, currently in its sixth season, Taffer has led the show to account for nearly 25 percent of the network’s programming and over 90 million viewers. To stay up to date with the latest news surrounding Jon Taffer and his various business ventures, visit JonTaffer.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Brian Van Flandern

World renowned mixologist, spirits historian, industry influencer and cocktail book author Brian Van Flandern has been a professional bartender in New York City for over 25 years and was named America’s Top Mixologist by The Food Network. In 2008 Brian founded Creative Cocktail Consultants (MyMixologist.com), a global beverage consulting firm dedicated to spirits education, innovating cutting edge cocktail lists and training professional bartenders in the art of mixology, comprehensive spirits education and Michelin three-star hospitality dining and beverage standards. His unique recipes can be found in the finest restaurants, resorts and cruise lines in over forty countries worldwide. He has designed cocktail programs for famous chefs Thomas Keller, Mario Batali and Geoffrey Zakarian and has appeared on a variety of well-known television shows including Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue” with Jon Taffer. Follow Brian on social media @mymixologist.

Launched.LA

Launched.LA conceives, explores, and launches healthy lifestyle next-gen brands offering premium but affordable choices in digital, retail and beyond. Launched.LA works with other passionate thought leaders to deliver on the promise that everyone deserves access to healthier alternatives, made available through easily accessed mass sales channels for all.