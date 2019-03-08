TeaRiot Closes on $3 Million Series A to Launch Nationwide

VENICE, Calif. — TeaRIOT, a fast-growing positive-energy tea brand announced that it has closed over $3 million in a Series A funding to expand distribution this April with multichannel brand-building retailers including Whole Foods Markets nationwide, Target and Amazon.com. TeaRIOT offers plant-powered energy from tea and botanicals. No jitters. No crash. The combination of natural tea caffeine, L-Theanine, botanicals & no added sugar help enhance focus and prolong energy levels to fuel personal performance.

“The energy drink and tea market has been stagnant in innovation,” said founder and Chief Rioteer, Laura Jakobsen. “Consumers are demanding a shift from processed ingredients to fresh and from adrenaline to personal performance.”

It is no surprise, being based out of Venice Beach, California, TeaRIOT is taking an unconventional approach to the market beyond its commitment to fresh ingredients. The brand has undeniable brand power with over 90k organically grown Instagram followers gained from buzz and micro-influencers. TeaRIOT has enjoyed rapid retail expansion across natural, mass, e-commerce and club channels with retailer brands who have strong consumer affinity and trust. In addition, the founders targeted private investors with strategic experience across all verticals of the business who share the vision and can meaningfully contribute to creating the next breakout brand for healthier energy.

The A round of funding will be used to expand TeaRIOT’s team, support the brand’s national expansion and launch highly targeted digital marketing content.

TeaRIOT is a brand born in Venice Beach, California offering organic certified plant-powered energy from tea and botanicals. No jitters. No crash. No added sugar. The combination of natural caffeine, L-Theanine and no added sugar enhance focus and prolong energy levels. TeaRIOT is an ideal afternoon pick me up, meal accompaniment, pre-post-workout beverage or daily energy source. It is energizing, refreshing and hydrating. TeaRIOT’s teas can be found in Whole Foods, Target as well as independent natural markets and online. Follow us on Instagram @teaRIOT or contact us at rioteers@teaRIOT.com.