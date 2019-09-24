The a2 Milk Company Debuts New Product Line in the U.S.

BOULDER, Colo.– Mornings in America just got a little better now that The a2 Milk Company has announced the launch of a2 Milk Coffee Creamers, capitalizing on the surging popularity of a2 Milk among American consumers.

The first new product offering since coming to the U.S. from Australia in 2015, a2 Milk Coffee Creamers come in two deliciously smooth flavors – Sweet Cream and Creamy Vanilla – both made with only 5 simple, natural ingredients including real a2 Milk and cream. Mornings and coffee breaks will never be the same.

a2 Milk Coffee Creamers join the company’s innovative a2 Milk products, which offer real, nutritious dairy milk that is easier on digestion and may help some avoid discomfort. a2 Milk Coffee Creamers will soon be available in over 1,000 grocery stores across the U.S including Sprouts Farmers Market, ShopRite, Hy-Vee and Earth Fare.

“This is truly an exciting moment for The a2 Milk Company,” said Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Company U.S. “Every day, we hear from people across the country who are able to drink milk again, thanks to a2 Milk®. Now we’re broadening ways for coffee drinkers to enjoy real dairy by adding our a2 Milk Coffee Creamers to their morning routine. Coffee creamer was one of our top requested products by our consumers.”

The announcement of this highly anticipated new product follows the company’s recent milestone of reaching national geographic distribution in the U.S. after signing on with Kroger.

The company’s total U.S. milk distribution is over 13,100 stores operated by 80 major grocers across the country. a2 Milk is available at leading retailers including select Costco and Walmart locations, Ahold, Albertsons/Safeway, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, HEB, Kroger, Market Basket, Meijer, Publix, ShopRite, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Wegmans, and Whole Foods Market.

Published research suggests that a2 Milk may help avoid stomach discomfort in some people because the milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the natural A2 protein and no A1.

The a2 Milk Company works with local U.S. dairy farmers to identify cows that only naturally produce the A2 protein type and process their milk separately, making it possible for some with sensitivities to enjoy real cows’ milk.The a2 Milk Company pays its farmers a premium to help them improve their profitability and reinvest in their farms. All of the company’s U.S. farms are certified by Validus for animal welfare standards.

About The a2 Milk Company

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after a scientific research showed that proteins in milk affect people differently. a2 Milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk may help avoid stomach discomfort. a2 Milk products include Whole, 2% Reduced Fat, Chocolate 2% Reduced Fat, 1% Low Fat, Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer, and Creamy Vanilla Coffee Creamer. For more information on The a2 Milk Company, its products and location availability, please visit a2milk.com.