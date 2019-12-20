The West Hollywood EDITION Chooses Llanllyr SOURCE as its Premium Water and Mixer Partner

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.— Llanllyr SOURCE, the premium Spring Water and Natural Mixer brand, has been chosen by The West Hollywood EDITION hotel, which launched in November, for all of its bars and guest rooms. The move comes as the global hotel group moves towards a plastic-free and more sustainable-focussed future, having launched its Stay Plastic Free initiative in 2018.

SOURCE water and mixers are already stocked within EDITION Hotels globally in London, Madison Square Park, Times Square and Miami Beach. The new opening in West Hollywood offers SOURCE’s still and sparkling water as well as the full range of eight premium and natural mixers across all four Food & Beverage spaces; Lobby Bar, Ardor, The Roof and Sunset. The waters, soda and tonic are also available in the guest room mini bars.

About Llanllyr SOURCE Natural Mixers

Founded in 1999, the Welsh water and mixer brand has built its reputation amongst the world’s leading restaurateurs and sommeliers for its purity, taste and responsible approach to managing water.

The brand’s range of natural mixers made with Llanllyr SOURCE natural Spring Water was developed in 2016 in collaboration with Lance Perkins, EAM Food & Beverage across the Edition hotel group, specifically for use in cocktails. The range will feature in signature cocktails across menus in the hotel’s four bars and restaurants, including the signature GG&TT; Beefeater Gin, Ginger, Turmeric and SOURCE Tonic.

On the hotel launch, Lance Perkins says: “I have always been a fan of SOURCE products, which are unrivalled in terms of quality and mixability. We take our responsibility to the environment very serious at EDITION Hotels, and we’re aiming to be 100% single-use plastic free by the end of 2020 as part of our Stay Plastic Free initiative. SOURCE was the obvious partner to choose to help us reach this goal, given their commitment to the responsible management of water.”

Water is the foundation of any mixer and SOURCE mixers are crafted using all-natural ingredients and the same award-winning Spring Water in its still and sparkling water products. The low minerality of the water allows the carbonation to last longer and means that the flavour of the mixer stands out. As only natural ingredients are used, SOURCE mixers offer lower levels of sugars creating products that are delicious on their own or mixed into cocktails.

SOURCE officially stopped producing plastic packaging across its range in June 2019, and expects all plastic will be out of distribution by the end of the year.

Llanllyr SOURCE founder and environmental enthusiast, Patrick Gee commented: “SOURCE’s mission is to become the category leader for the responsible production and distribution of premium spring water products around the world and we are thrilled to have partnered with EDITION Hotels again for this new opening. We believe that a great drink starts with a great base, and by using our low-mineral spring water and natural ingredients to make our mixers we provide the perfect foundation for world-class cocktails.”

The West Hollywood EDITION launched on Tuesday 12 November 2019 and is the 10th property from EDITION Hotels.

About Llanllyr SOURCE

SOURCE is an independent premium Spring Water and Natural Mixer company.

Since its launch in 1999 SOURCE’s reputation led it to become the preferred water brand of some of the world’s leading Michelin starred restaurants and hotels including Ferran Adrià’s El Bullí, where it was served at the table but also used in the preparation of specific dishes, and EDITION Hotel group.

In 2009 SOURCE pioneered the world’s first premium water in aluminum cans in UK & US grocery stores. In 2016, SOURCE launched a range of premium mixers working with leading mixologists from the EDITION Hotel group.

The Llanllyr SOURCE natural mixer range includes:

Tonic water

Light tonic water

Ginger beer

Fiery ginger beer

Ginger ale

Lemonade

Bitter lemon

Club soda

About EDITION Hotels

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels which redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities “all under one roof’, each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.

Conceived by Ian Schrager in a partnership with Marriott International, EDITION combines the personal, intimate, individualized experience that Ian Schrager is known for, with the global reach, operational expertise and scale of Marriott. The authenticity and originality that Ian Schrager brings to this brand coupled with the global reach of Marriott International results in a truly distinct product sets itself apart from anything else currently in the marketplace.

Each hotel with its rare individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos reflects the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time. Although all the hotels look completely different from each other, the brand’s unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about an attitude and the way it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design and details serve the experience, not drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service on a global scale. EDITION currently operates nine hotels in New York, London, Miami Beach, Barcelona, Shanghai, Sanya, China, Abu Dhabi and Bodrum, Turkey. Following the launch its 10th property in West Hollywood in Fall 2019, EDITION Hotels look forward to opening in Tokyo, Reykjavik, Rome and Dubai in 2020.

About Stay Plastic Free

Stay Plastic Free is a call to action for the hospitality industry – to assess the hospitality industry’s impact on the environment and implement policy changes to eliminate single use plastics from its hotels.

Beginning with EDITION Hotels, Stay Plastic Free will set the industry standard for environmentally conscious hospitality eliminating single use plastic products from EDITION including straws, bathroom amenities, mini bar items, and room keys. In addition, SPF will partner with plastic-alternative proprietors and vendors ensuring their products are accessible to the greater hospitality community at a cost-effective rate.

Working alongside both The Lonely Whale Foundation, fronted by actor Adrien Grenier, and Project Zero, led by Tyrone Wood and James Jagger, Stay Plastic Free has enlisted serious support from both oceans charities and the scientists behind them. The program has also enlisted support from industry authorities including Rande Gerber, Alan Faena, and Andre Balazs as advocates.

EDITION Hotels has an aggressive expansion plan having launched properties in Shanghai, Bodrum, Barcelona, and Abu Dhabi in 2018. March 2019 saw the brand’s second property launch in New York, The Times Square EDITION with The West Hollywood EDITION launching in November. With this in mind it is even more important for them to become game changers and leaders within one of the most wasteful industries in business.