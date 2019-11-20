Top Note Moves Production to Wisconsin Craft Brewer

MILWAUKEE– Top Note, a Milwaukee-based craft beverage company, is now making its non-alcoholic sparkling mixers and aromatic tonics at Octopi Brewing Company in Waunakee, Wis. The beverages were previously produced by a co-packer in Pennsylvania.

“We saw an opportunity to take the lead and spearhead a new way of producing our non-alcoholic beverages,” says Mary Pellettieri, co-founder of Top Note.

As a 20-year craft brewing veteran who has exacting standards for quality and flavor, Pellettieri is in a unique position to understand the advantages of working with a craft brewer. In fact, Pellettieri literally wrote the book on “Quality Management: Essential Planning for Breweries” in 2015 and in 2017 was selected as the first-ever Quality Instructor for the Brewers Association.

“For us, it’s a strategic move to partner with Octopi because the opportunities for innovation and production are limitless,” says Pellettieri.

Based on Octopi’s production capabilities, Top Note will offer two of its new flavors in 12 oz. aluminum cans in select Costco locations for the holidays. A 12-count variety pack of Classic Tonic Water and Grapefruit Soda will appear on store shelves starting in November in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Octopi will also make Top Note’s award-winning Indian Tonic Water, Classic Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda, Ginger Beer Soda and Bitter Lemon Soda in custom-designed 8.5 oz. glass bottles in four-packs starting in 2020.

“Octopi is on the leading edge of quality in craft beverage production,” says Pellettieri. “They understand how to execute the excellence we need to be the leaders in our space. We’re excited to be working with them!”

According to Octopi’s owner, Isaac Showaki, “Mary has always been a great help to us with sharing her knowledge of beer quality so we knew someday we would want to help her make her products here at Octopi in Wisconsin. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be the first craft brewer in the country making craft sodas and sparkling mixers with an industry leader.”

Pellettieri says Top Note is planning to add club soda and package select flavors in cans in 2020.

About Top Note

Top Note crafts the most complex and layered beverage mixers on the market. Co-founder Mary Pellettieri spent 20 years as one of the brightest minds in the craft beer game. Having mastered the art of making award-winning beer, Pellettieri set her sights on revolutionizing sparkling mixers. Featuring unique botanicals and unexpected ingredients, Top Note mixers meet the demands of the craft cocktail movement and fill the flavor gap between sweet and dry sparkling water. Top Note allows consumers to experiment with confidence and create complex, not complicated, cocktails and mocktails. The Top Note product lineup currently includes Ginger Beer Soda, Grapefruit Soda, Bitter Lemon Soda, Classic Tonic Water and the company’s award-winning Indian Tonic Water. For more information about Top Note Tonic, visit topnotetonic.com.

Octopi Brewing is the premier contract beverage facility in the Midwest. It is the fastest growing production brewery in the Midwest and the fourth largest production brewery in Wisconsin. Octopi Brewing sends products to 45 states and five countries in Europe. Octopi Brewing’s model is simple: Brewing your beer, Propelling your brand.

For More Information:

store.topnotetonic.com