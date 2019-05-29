UbU Beverages Launches Natural Energy and Hemp Tonic Beverages

SANTA MONICA, Calif.— This summer, UbU Sparkling Functional Tonics is excited to announce the launch of UbU Natural Energy & UbU Hemp Tonic, two refreshing drinks filled with antioxidants, prebiotics and electrolytes to keep you feeling great.

Certified USDA Organic made with no sugar, no sweeteners, no caffeine, no preservatives, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher — each drink is only 5 calories! Planet-friendly, each bottle is made from glass and shipped in 100% recycled boxes.

UbU Organic Natural Energy

Available in both refreshing Yuzu & Lotus Flower and Citrus & Ginger

Contains Antioxidants, Prebiotics and Electrolytes

No sugar, no sweeteners, no caffeine, no preservatives

Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and kosher

Just 5 calories

8 simple ingredients: purified carbonated water, baobab superfruit, agave inulin, panax ginseng, Vitamins B3 & B12, pure sea salt, natural aromas.

Offers the benefits of vitality, energy and focus with an immune system boost, support of digestive health, and hydration

UbU Hemp Tonic

Available in both refreshing Yuzu & Lotus Flower and Citrus & Ginger

Made with full-spectrum organic hemp extract containing 25 mg of naturally occurring CBD (less than 0.3% THC)

Contains antioxidants, prebiotics and electrolytes

No sugar, no sweeteners, no caffeine, no preservatives

Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and kosher

Just 5 calories

8 simple ingredients: purified carbonated water, baobab superfruit, agave inulin, full-spectrum hemp extract, Vitamins B3 & B12, pure sea salt, natural aromas.

Offers the benefits of Full Spectrum Hemp extract plus an immune system boost, support of digestive health, and hydration

About UbU Beverages

Founded in 2017, UbU Beverages LLC is a Santa Monica, California-based company that creates sparkling functional tonics free of sugar, sweeteners and caffeine, with a mission to naturally empower people to be their best, balanced selves. Whether you need vitality and focus with UbU Organic Natural Energy, or the benefits of full spectrum hemp with UbU Organic Hemp Tonic, each bottle provides an immune system boost, supports digestive health, and promotes hydration. Committed to you and the planet, the company uses only the best, tested, traceable ingredients and plastic-free, eco-friendly materials. UbU is mindfulness inside and out! Discover more at drinkubu.com.