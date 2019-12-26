Vita Coco Teams Up with Postmates, TV Stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour to Deliver Free National Hangover Day Recovery Kits

NEW YORK— Vita Coco, the leading coconut water beverage brand, is teaming up with Postmates, the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand, to celebrate National Hangover Day. On January 1, Vita Coco will help remedy the first hangover of the new decade by offering free, limited-edition hangover recovery kits to New York City customers exclusively on Postmates while supplies last.

In honor of National Hangover Day, Vita Coco is also partnering with newly-engaged television reality stars, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, to help cure New Yorkers’ first hangover of 2020. The long-time Vita Coco supporters will personally deliver a handful of the limited edition hangover recovery kits to select recipients that have ordered them through the Postmates mobile app.

The National Hangover Day recovery kit from Vita Coco will be delivered by Postmates and include everything needed to help overcome a hangover, featuring electrolyte and nutrient-rich Vita Coco coconut water. It will also include an egg and cheese sandwich from Lenwich, Ibuprofen, a face mask from Korean skincare brand Banila and Vita Coco-branded merchandise designed to help you relax in style.

If you aren’t able to order a free kit via Postmates, Vita Coco will also have a fully branded hangover recovery food truck on Jan. 1 at Cleveland Place, between Kenmare St. and Spring St. in Soho, beginning at 10 a.m. Stop by to receive free egg and cheese sandwiches with Vita Coco coconut water while supplies last, as well as additional Vita Coco branded merchandise. Hannah and Dylan will also be staffing the truck on Jan. 1 to provide customers with free sandwiches and coconut water.

“We’re excited to deliver this exclusive and unique offering alongside Postmates to help take on the first hangover of a new decade,” said Allison Finazzo, Brand Director for Vita Coco. “Not only does Vita Coco have the essential electrolytes you need to stay hydrated, but it’s also packed with potassium and magnesium to replenish your body after a night out celebrating the New Year.”

“We bring the ultimate convenience to your doorstep, so delivering relief with Vita Coco on New Year’s Day is a great way to kick the new decade off right,” said Brandon Teitel, SVP of Brand Strategy for Postmates.

To order the kit, open the Postmates app on iOS orAndroid, and find the Vita Coco National Hangover Day Recovery Kit to place an order. The free hangover kits, with no added fees, can be ordered starting at 10 am ET on Jan. 1 while supplies last and from within the delivery radius.

About Vita Coco

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes sparkling coconut water and coconut oil. Vita Coco was co-founded in 2004 by CEO Mike Kirban and Ira Liran and is a part of All Market Inc., one of the world’s largest privately-owned better-for-you portfolio beverage companies. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 4,200 cities across the U.S., provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: postmates.com.