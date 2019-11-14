Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda Announces Launch

CHICAGO— With the launch of Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda, a new line of functional beverages made with upcycled cacao fruit juice, the idea of a sustainable better-for-you soda has now been realized. Crafted using the delicious, nutrient-rich pulp of the cacao fruit, Xoca is a slightly fermented beverage you’ll want to savor for its delicious taste and the sense of elevation and mindfulness that come from the cacao fruit’s standout energy source, theobromine.

Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda is being launched in Chicago – a city recognized for cultivating new, revolutionary food and beverage brands – and comes in three flavors:

Original: with just two ingredients, reduced cacao fruit juice and sparking water, our original epitomizes the idea of a simply superior soda.

Mint: a refreshing and salubrious soda that is the true embodiment of cool.

Ginger: bold and energizing, a salutary soda with a bit of a wild side.

The name Xoca, pronounced “show-kuh“, has its roots in the ancient languages of South America, from a word that means ‘waters from paradise’.

Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda is available online at drinkxoca.com for $35.99 for a 12 pack of 8 oz cans.

About Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda

Upcycling & Sustainability

The cacao fruit, recognized around the world by its distinctive pod, is a true natural wonder. Not only does it contain the seeds that become chocolate, it also contains a delightfully sweet fruit pulp that is packed with energy and nutrition. But while the seeds of the cacao fruit are used to make chocolate, the pulp is normally thrown away, with over 600,000 tons of juice from cacao fruit pulp abandoned worldwide on farms each year. Now, thanks to the creation of Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda, this undervalued natural resource is available to consumers as a delicious, refreshing beverage the purchase of which benefits both the planet and the farmers who grow cacao.

Elevated Enjoyment

Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda arrives at a time of transformation for the traditional soda market. Beverage consumers, imbued with a desire for great taste, authenticity, and better health, are increasingly finding a gap between brands that offer either enjoyment or benefit, but not both. Xoca intends to fill this gap.

“When you drink a Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda we want you to feel elevated,” says co-founder Jacob Lopata, “Elevated because you’re part of a community that does right by the environment. And elevated because Xoca’s light sweetness and natural theobromine levels give you a pleasurable, better-for-you boost any time of the day.”

Connect with Xoca at drinkxoca.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram (@drinkxoca).