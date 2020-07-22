100 Coconuts Partners with TIK TOK and Feeding America

NEW YORK— 100 Coconuts – the premium coconut water driven by authenticity has partnered with TIK TOK and Feeding America to give proceeds to food banks across America.

100 Coconuts and TikTok have partnered on an exclusive, limited-edition can of 100 Coconuts water designed by TikTok’s very own design team. 15% of the sale of this product will be donated to Feeding America.*

“Partnering with both amazing companies is an honor for our young brand! Giving back to Feeding America, aligns perfectly with our brand mission and helps Americans going through this challenging time.” says Gregory Lowe, CEO.

“TikTok is the leading destination for creative and joyful videos from real people. As an outlet for authenticity and self-expression, TikTok provides a positive, uplifting experience that inspires creativity and brings joy.”

The program will generate a minimum donation of $150,000 which will be split 90/10 between the national office and the food bank where the qualifying purchase was made.

Launching with three initial varieties – Pure Coconut Water, Coconut Water + Tequila (a first for the category), Coconut Water + CBD (another first), 100 Coconut’s mission is to deliver a hydration story with a sense of community and purpose.

In addition, 100 Coconut’s has completed multiple high-profile partnerships and collaborations with artists, athletes and influencers who share our need to build a more authentic community.” states Lowe.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water focused on bring an authentic story to the world. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three varieties: Pure Coconut Water (available now),Coconut Water + Tequila (available now) and Sparkling Coconut Water + CBD (available end Summer 2020). Refreshingly packed with potassium, nutrients, and electrolytes, 100 Coconuts is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold online direct-to-consumer.

