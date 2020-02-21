All Presentation Videos Released from BevNET Winter 2019 Events

Four events over six days. Last December was packed with business discussions and networking across the beverage, food, beer and cannabis industries. Now it’s time to revisit those insights and dive deeper. The complete agenda of presentations from BevNET Live, NOSH Live, Brewbound Live and Cannabis Forum are now available to watch online, including main stage and educational presentations, Livestream Studio interviews and breakout session discussions.

Over the course of our four winter 2019 events, held December 3-10 in Santa Monica, California, more than 1,400 beverage, food, beer and cannabis professionals were in attendance. The brands, retailers, investors, suppliers and service providers in the crowd heard from top players in the industry, including executives from La Colombe, Chobani, Whole Foods Market, Bissell Brothers, Brazi Bites, KeHE Distributors and Stone Brewing.

Access all presentations from last December’s events and tap into insights across four evolving industries:

Hear pitches from the hottest emerging brands as they present in the New Beverage Showdown, NOSH Live Pitch Slam and Brewbound Live Pitch Slam. The full lineup of event presentations also include the semi-final, final and winning pitches. This round of winners included Know Brainer ketogenic marshmallows, Corsa botanical tonics and black-owned urban craft brewery Crowns & Hops.

But there’s always more to learn. Build upon the takeaways from our past events at the Summer 2020 events in New York City on June 8-12, with early registration now available for BevNET Live Summer 2020, NOSH Live Summer 2020 and Cannabis Forum Summer 2020. The full 2020 BevNET event roster and registration information can be found at bevnet.com/events.

Questions about the conference can be directed to BevNET Sales. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking for additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2020 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 10th and 11th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Tuesday, June 9th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH Live Summer 2020 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 8th and 9th. A Boot Camp for industry newcomers will also be held on Sunday, June 7th at no additional cost.

NOSH Live is a two-day business event for the natural food industry. The cutting-edge conference drives valuable industry connections and promotes the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all-star roster of speakers.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.