Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. Launches New 32 Oz. Bottled Cold Brew

ORLANDO, Fla.– Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. invites loyal fans and new customers, alike, to chillax this summer with today’s rollout of its newest product, a 32 oz. convenient “grab-and-go” bottle of unsweetened Barnie’s Cold Brew.

Barnie’s Cold Brew is a smooth, richly flavored blend of Barnie’s own 100% Arabica Crop•Ex Brazil and Crop•Ex Papua New Guinea premium coffees punctuated by notes of caramel and chocolate. Less acidic and naturally sweeter than traditional iced coffees, Barnie’s Cold Brew is ideal for consumers who want a refreshing and guilt-free treat when on the go. One 32 oz. bottle has four, 8 oz. servings that are sugar-, fat- and gluten-free.

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co.’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Scott Uguccioni said, “Barnie’s Cold Brew is the culmination of 40 years of experience and innovation, providing our customers with an entirely new way to savor our brand. Our Brewmaster and Roastmaster teamed up to source, roast, blend and brew a unique product that differs from iced coffee in brewing method, taste and chemical composition – Cold Brew is naturally sweeter. It’s the perfect lightweight summer ‘perk-me-up.’”

Priced at $5.99 each, Barnie’s Cold Brew bottles are available for purchase at the company’s Winter Park café located on Park Avenue. Barnie’s plans to expand the product’s distribution channels after the summer’s launch, and is currently testing a Cold Brew version of its wildly popular Santa’s White Christmas® holiday blend.

Speaking of America’s favorite holiday blend, Uguccioni recommends utilizing it and Barnie’s Cold Brew as ingredients in a variety of refreshing recipes, including milk shakes and ice pops. “The Cold Brew also makes really delicious ice cubes,” he added.

Barnie’s Cold Brew joins a long history of innovative, award-winning coffee blends and more than 20 flavored roasts available online at www.barniescofee.com, including Strawberries and Cream, Cool Café Blues®, Creamy Buttery Caramel, and Barnie’s Café Blend®. The price is $9.49 per 10 oz. bag, $10.24 for 12 oz. bag, and other discounts are available depending on quantities purchased. Barnie’s offers free shipping through the end of July 2020.

About Barnies Coffee & Tea Co.

Founded in 1980, Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. is a worldwide leader in premium coffee and tea. One of the first gourmet coffee brands in the U.S., Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. is steadfastly dedicated to its 40-year mission: pioneering the most dramatically delicious flavored and premium roasts, then delivering them wherever consumers are exploring new grounds. With an ongoing passion for innovation, Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. provides category-wide consumer products at a variety of price points and taste profiles in diverse channels, from delectable flavored coffees to its Crop•Ex line of single-origin, small batch roasts, and from single-serve and wholesale solutions to Fueled by Barnie’s licensed cafes. Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co.’s products can be purchased online, in select grocery stores, at licensed foodservice providers, and at its company-operated café in Central Florida, where it headquarters. To learn more, visit www.www.barniescoffee.com. Follow the beloved coffee roaster on Facebook,Instagram and Twitter (@barniescoffee). #barniescoldbrew #noonedoesflavorlikebarnies