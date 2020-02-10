BevNET Live Winter 2020 Breakout: A Spirited Discussion on RTD Beverage Alcohol

Americans aren’t drinking alcohol like they used to. Some, for health or lifestyle reasons, are drinking less; others are drinking more, but choosing from a wider variety of product offerings that includes innovations like hard cold brew, spiked seltzer and boozy kombucha. With beer in particular slowing down, the opportunity for brands to seize a piece of the growing RTD beverage alcohol market is now — if they’re prepared.

This breakout session from BevNET Live Winter 2019 examines the developing RTD beverage alcohol segment from both a macro-economic level as well as a personal perspective. To begin, Brandy Rand, COO, Americas, IWSR, dives into the data and trends currently shaping the market, including the impact of a new generation of health-conscious consumers and adjacent innovations to the ready-to-drink category, as well as the rise of mood-based consumption behaviors. Afterwards, Sean Venus, founder and distiller at Venus Spirits, discussed his personal experience in the beverage alcohol industry, including why he decided to launch a ready-to-drink cocktail line, how he’s marketing the line and why consumers may be trading less quantity for more quality.