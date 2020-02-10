Big Beverages Contract Manufacturing Announces Opening of New Beverage Co-Packing Facility

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.— Big Beverages Contract Manufacturing (BBCM) announced the grand opening of their new beverage co-packing facility, located at 11920 Vanstory Drive in Huntersville, NC, 28078.

In their brand-new state of the art facility, BBCM will begin with one highspeed can-line capable of producing 1,200 cans per minute with plans to add lines two and three over the next 18 months. BBCM plans to produce a variety of canned beverage products for large national and regional customers.

“With over 3,000 new beverage products being created each year in the U.S., beverage co-packing facilities are in high demand,” says Tim Goff, former Coca-Cola Executive and the Founder and CEO of BBCM. BBCM will be fully operational in late Q2 2020, and at this time their first production line is 80% sold out.

“Our focus will be on superior customer service and delivering the highest quality beverage products in the industry. In addition, we will strive to create a world class company with a family atmosphere where employee contributions are valued and their voices are heard,” stated Ryan Goff, COO of BBCM. When fully operational, BBCM will employee a staff of over 60, and will offer a best in market compensation package including: 401K, overtime pay, education reimbursement, healthcare, paid time off, etc.

For more information please contact us at: 1-855-800-9013 or info@bigbeverages.com